Woman whose dog killed 88-year-old neighbor will not face felony charges

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney's office said no further criminal charges will be filed against a woman whose dog attacked and killed an 88-year-old woman in South Richmond on the morning of Nov. 7.

Richmond Police said the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. on Alaska Drive when Tracey Hicks was walking her six-year-old pitbull dog without a leash.

Evangeline Brooks was headed to her sister's home when she called out to Hicks in the dark. Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said Brooks startled Hicks and her dog suddenly attacked Brooks in reaction.

The dog had on a shock collar, but did not respond when Hicks used it. She tried to beat her dog with a rake before she was able to drag the dog off of Brooks, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Hicks put her dog back in her house and called 911 before going back to help Brooks. But, police said, Brooks died as a result of her injuries in the attack.

Evangeline Brooks

The dog was euthanized by Richmond Animal Control.

The Commonwealth's Attorney said Hicks fully cooperated with the investigation and was issued five summonses, including having a dog with no current rabies vaccination and having the dog unrestrained.

The investigation included statements from Brooks’s son, neighbors who are familiar with Hicks and with the dog’s behavior and statements by the dog’s veterinarians, as well as a review of body-worn camera video and a review of the veterinary records associated with the dog.

Hicks has a hearing scheduled Wednesday in the Richmond General District Court for her summonses.

