Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
MilitaryTimes
No altitude advice before historic military plane crash in Dallas
DALLAS — Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report did not give a cause of the crash.
MilitaryTimes
System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months
Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
MilitaryTimes
Four sailors from same command die by suicide, NBC reports
At least four Virginia-based sailors stationed in the same unit have died by suicide in recent weeks, according to a Thursday NBC News report that cites military officials and family members. The four sailors were all assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, according to the NBC News...
MilitaryTimes
Can the Air Force train nearly 1,500 pilots this year?
ORLANDO — The Air Force aims to train around 1,470 new pilots in fiscal 2023, which remains a lofty goal amid an enduring shortage of flyers. Though the target is close to the service’s plan to graduate 1,500 pilots per year by 2024, hitting it will be a challenge, said Air Education and Training Command boss Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson during a live taping of the “War on the Rocks” podcast here Wednesday.
MilitaryTimes
Fire aboard aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln injures 9 sailors
Nine sailors suffered what the Navy termed minor injuries Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the service said Wednesday in a press release. Six of those sailor injuries involved dehydration. As of publication, officials with U.S. 3rd Fleet said they did not have...
MilitaryTimes
US Central Command welcomes space ops shop in Florida
The Space Force on Friday is opening its second regional headquarters as part of U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida. U.S. Space Forces—Central will oversee military space operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, just as its Air Force counterpart plans air ops in the region. The change is intended to give space a bigger seat at the table during those joint discussions than it had as part of the Air Force.
MilitaryTimes
Allowance for the most at-risk military families begins to take shape
Low-income military families are now a step closer to getting a new allowance that will help them make ends meet and address food insecurity. But under the Defense Department’s guidelines, it’s not clear whether the Basic Needs Allowance will help as many families as advocates and lawmakers had hoped.
MilitaryTimes
‘Deterrence the American way’: The new B-21 bomber debuts
PALMDALE, Calif. — For the first time in a generation, the Air Force revealed a new stealth bomber — a sleek, highly capable weapon the service hopes will be so deadly it would force leaders in China or Russia to rethink wars for decades to come. The Air...
