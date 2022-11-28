TxDOT announces nightly closures for SH-358 (SPID) Ramp Reversal Project
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced nightly closures of mainlanes, ramps and flyovers as part of the SH 358, or South Padre Island Drive Ramp Reversal Project.
According to a release from TxDOT, the closures include the eastbound SH-358 mainlanes, eastbound Airline Road exit ramp and the eastbound frontage road between Staples Street and Airline Road.
Workers will also close the SH-286 (Crosstown) flyovers to eastbound SH-358 on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The closures are needed for pavement work, the release states.
The closures are as follows:
SH-358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures
- The eastbound exit ramp to Airline will be closed 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m., and Tuesday. Drivers will be able to use the next open exit ramp and turnaround.
- All eastbound mainlanes will close at Ayers Street on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All drivers will exit Ayers, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and may re-enter the mainlanes after Weber Road.
SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway) Ramp Closures
The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH-286 (Crosstown) to eastbound SH-358 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.
- All northbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 may use the Holly Road exit, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.
- All southbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 traffic may use the Holly exit, use the turnaround at Holly, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.
SH-358 Eastbound Frontage Road Closures
Frontage road closures will happen between Staples and Airline for pavement work, and one frontage road lane will remain open Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights .
Driveway access to businesses and properties will remain open.
SH-358 Turnaround Closures
The westbound turnarounds at Staples and Airline under SH-358 may be closed for pavement work on 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers may instead make a left turn at the intersections.
All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.
For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Comments / 0