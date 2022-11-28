Norwich homeowners pin down suspect armed with assault rifle during a home invasion

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home in Norwich with an assault rifle while a family of five was in the house.

Police said on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cliff Street stating that a man entered their home with a gun. Police said the residents, a husband and wife were able to subdue the suspect and detain him until police arrived.

“Basically kicked in the back door. Entered the residence,” said Norwich Police Detective Steve Callender. “The residents woke up. There was a struggle.”

During the struggle, the long gun went off sending a bullet into the ceiling. One of the children was sleeping in the parent’s bedroom when the attack happened.

When officers arrived, they were holding the suspect down in their bedroom. The suspect, identified as Jevon Scholl, was armed with an assault rifle. Police said during the struggle, a shot was fired from the rifle and struck the ceiling.

Police said three minor children were home at the time of the incident. One of the children was in the parent’s bedroom at the time of the incident.

Scholl was brought to Backus Hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.

Scholl was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of high capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault rifle, and third-degree assault. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police do believe the homeowners may have met Scholl before, but say this is not believed to be drug related. They say the suspects may have known that the family kept cash in their home because of their business.

“Anyone should be aware of that,” said Det. Steve Callender, Norwich Police. “Kind of keep your business to yourself. Obviously, if there’s an opportunity for someone to do something, they may take it.”

According to police, the homeowners believe there was a second suspect involved in the home invasion, but fled the scene. Police used a K9 track but were unsuccessful.

Norwich police said the second suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The second suspect possibly goes by the name “Mel.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police at 860-886-5561.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.