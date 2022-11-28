Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Attorney General Josh Stein announces $311,000 in environmental grants for Western North Carolina
Press release from the NC Attorney General’s Office:. Attorney General Josh Stein today announced $311,000 in grants to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in western North Carolina through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program. In 2022, Attorney General Stein is awarding $2.5 million in EEG grants to 23 recipients.
Mountain Xpress
NC GreenPower and NC DEQ reduce energy burden for NC schools
NC DEQ partners with NC GreenPower to support energy efficiency upgrades for schools in economically distressed areas. NC GreenPower was awarded $798,436 in funding from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office to reduce the energy burden for North Carolina’s K-8 public schools. The funding opportunity was part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
