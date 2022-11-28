Fatal ATV crash investigated in Duanesburg; Howes Cave 17-year-old killed, troopers say

DUANESBURG – An ATV crash in Duanesburg Saturday killed a Howes Cave 17-year-old, New York State Police said.

Killed was Connor Summerfield, 17, of Howes Cave. He was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A 14-year-old passenger at the time suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg, police said. Troopers responded there for a report of an ATV crash with injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined an ATV being operated in the roadway by Summerfield exited the roadway and struck an earth embankment, police said,

Summerfield and the 14-year-old passenger was ejected.

The passenger suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, police said.

New York State Police were assisted by the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Mariaville Fire Department, Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp., Mohawk Ambulance and LifeNet of New York.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday.

