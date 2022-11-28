ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life

On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
Here Are 28 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around D.C.

CHEESEMAS: This year, Stable (the fondue restaurant) is hosting their “Little Stable” pop-up at the Budweiser Brewhouse inside Enchant DC at Nationals Park. Please note that seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and entry into Enchant DC is required. (Little Stable at Budweiser Brewhouse, Nationals Park; $30 per person)
Overheard In D.C.: Owning A Gas Guzzler

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter

Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance

In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them

Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
New Audit Delivers Another Blow To D.C.’s Embattled Forensics Lab

An audit of the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences found a variety of critical issues between 2018 and 2021. The D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences has failed to operate as an independent part of the justice system, a report from the Office of the D.C. Auditor has found. The report...
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down

The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday

You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
Assault Charge Against Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Dropped

The Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney on Tuesday dropped an assault charge against Chris Geldart, the former D.C. deputy mayor for public safety who resigned in October amid the charge and questions about his residency. Geldart was charged with alleged assault and battery after getting into an altercation with personal...
Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
Montgomery County Council Passes Building Decarbonization Bill

During its last meeting of the session, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill that will ban many new buildings from using gas, beginning in 2027. The Comprehensive Building Decarbonization bill, introduced by outgoing At-Large Councilmember Hans Riemer, will require the County Executive to issue all-electric building standards for most new construction in the county. It describes decarbonization as “the process of powering building appliances and systems with electricity instead of fossil fuels.”
In ‘American Caliph,’ A Riveting Retelling Of The 1977 Hanafi Muslim Siege Of Three D.C. Buildings

Much of my recent professional life has been spent in a small press room on the fifth floor of the Wilson Building, just around the corner from the D.C. Council chambers. It’s not much to speak of; a small number of desks that go largely unused by the dwindling number of reporters covering city government, a few aging copies of The Washington Post, and a collection of old pictures of the city’s once-larger press corps.
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

