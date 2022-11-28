Read full article on original website
D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life
On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
Here Are 28 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around D.C.
CHEESEMAS: This year, Stable (the fondue restaurant) is hosting their “Little Stable” pop-up at the Budweiser Brewhouse inside Enchant DC at Nationals Park. Please note that seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and entry into Enchant DC is required. (Little Stable at Budweiser Brewhouse, Nationals Park; $30 per person)
Overheard In D.C.: Owning A Gas Guzzler
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter
Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
Bowser Defends Nominee To Head Troubled D.C. 911 Agency Ahead Of Uncertain Confirmation Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday stridently defended her nominee to head D.C.’s troubled 911 agency, Karima Holmes. Holmes is facing an uncertain confirmation vote in the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where a key lawmaker says he plans to vote against the mayor’s nominee over longstanding concerns with how the D.C. Office of Communications handles 911 calls.
Still Time For Theater: Catch These Shows Opening Around D.C. In December
The year’s winding down, and the holiday bustle has begun, but there’s still a little time to sneak in some D.C. theater — some of it not even holiday themed! Here are the highlights. EVEN SHAKESPEARE DEALS WITH QUARANTINE: The Bard’s misadventures when trapped with a young...
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance
In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them
Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
New Audit Delivers Another Blow To D.C.’s Embattled Forensics Lab
An audit of the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences found a variety of critical issues between 2018 and 2021. The D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences has failed to operate as an independent part of the justice system, a report from the Office of the D.C. Auditor has found. The report...
Whitman-Walker Health Quietly Drops Mask Requirement, Unsettling Some Patients
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C. provider that focuses on caring for members of the LGTBQ+ community, no longer requires visitors and staff to wear masks — a move that unsettled some patients who say the new policy endangers at-risk populations the health center is meant to serve. “Long COVID is...
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
D.C. Attorney General Alleges Casa Ruby Founder Underpaid Staff, Stole Wages And Other Funds
D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is making additional allegations against the nonprofit Casa Ruby and its founder Ruby Corado, including that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and owes several thousands dollars to employees, landlords, and vendors. In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior...
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down
The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday
You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
Assault Charge Against Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Dropped
The Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney on Tuesday dropped an assault charge against Chris Geldart, the former D.C. deputy mayor for public safety who resigned in October amid the charge and questions about his residency. Geldart was charged with alleged assault and battery after getting into an altercation with personal...
Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66
Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
Montgomery County Council Passes Building Decarbonization Bill
During its last meeting of the session, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill that will ban many new buildings from using gas, beginning in 2027. The Comprehensive Building Decarbonization bill, introduced by outgoing At-Large Councilmember Hans Riemer, will require the County Executive to issue all-electric building standards for most new construction in the county. It describes decarbonization as “the process of powering building appliances and systems with electricity instead of fossil fuels.”
D.C. Police Are Increasing Patrols Around LGBTQ+ Establishments. Not Everyone Feels Safer
As You Are co-founders Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike at their cafe and lounge in D.C. In the wake of the shooting Saturday evening that killed five people and injured 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reverberations of the violence and its effect on the LGBTQ+ community were felt across the country — including here in the District.
In ‘American Caliph,’ A Riveting Retelling Of The 1977 Hanafi Muslim Siege Of Three D.C. Buildings
Much of my recent professional life has been spent in a small press room on the fifth floor of the Wilson Building, just around the corner from the D.C. Council chambers. It’s not much to speak of; a small number of desks that go largely unused by the dwindling number of reporters covering city government, a few aging copies of The Washington Post, and a collection of old pictures of the city’s once-larger press corps.
