Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
fox35orlando.com
Man caught in rip current drowns at New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 54-year-old man drowned at New Smyrna Beach after he reportedly struggled to swim out of a rip current. The South Carolina man went swimming in an "unguarded area in the 6000 Block south, near Pompano Ave. Officials said his co-worker witnessed the man begin to struggle in a rip current. The co-worker said he tried to help the man but was unable to do so.
fox35orlando.com
Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 3 hurt after fireworks fire at Orlando warehouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have died, and three others were hurt following a fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News on Friday. David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, were killed after a fire that started in the warehouse ignited...
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WESH
Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
Florida caterer sued after allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding
A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
fox35orlando.com
Man dies after shooting in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies in Orange County are responding to a deadly shooting that happened early Friday afternoon. Investigators said a man in his 50s was located on Dean Rd. suffering from a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Deltona, FL
As the most populous city in Volusia County, Florida, Deltona holds a special place in the hearts of its residents. It stands along the shores of Lake Monroe, initially established as a planned community. Despite its size, it has a distinct small-town, tight-knit charm. There are so many beautiful sights...
fox35orlando.com
Body cam video shows moments before man stabbed Daytona Beach officer in face, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Body camera video shows the moments leading up to a man allegedly stabbing a Daytona Beach police officer in the face during a struggle at a Sunoco gas station on Thursday. The officer survived. The suspect was shot and killed. FOX 35 is not showing the...
fox35orlando.com
Fireworks ignite in Orlando-area warehouse fire leaving several injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were taken to the hospital following a warehouse fire in Orange County on Thursday evening, fire officials said. Orange County Fire Rescue said dozens of firefighters battled the blaze at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft, shortly after 7 p.m. "The unit that was...
fox35orlando.com
Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue is Winter Park gem
WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the more interesting "hidden gems" in the Orlando area is a place you may see quite often, yet know little about. It’s the historic Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue in Winter Park, a European-style hotel with 28 guest rooms. You may recognize...
WESH
Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
fox35orlando.com
New rangers maintain Orlando parks, help deter crime
Orlando's park ranger program began in 1988 in Lake Eola. In 2020, they expanded to other parks to keep them clean and stop the spread of COVID-19. The role has changed. Now, they also make sure people are safe and that the parks are patrolled.
WESH
Residents in Port Orange community leaving homes after devastating flooding from storms
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of a retirement community in Port Orange say the holiday season won't be as cheery for them this year in the aftermath of the storms. The Colony in the Wood community had devastating flooding during Hurricane Ian and some residents have left for good because they can't afford repairs.
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
Comments / 0