Port Orange, FL

fox35orlando.com

Man caught in rip current drowns at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 54-year-old man drowned at New Smyrna Beach after he reportedly struggled to swim out of a rip current. The South Carolina man went swimming in an "unguarded area in the 6000 Block south, near Pompano Ave. Officials said his co-worker witnessed the man begin to struggle in a rip current. The co-worker said he tried to help the man but was unable to do so.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
HEATHROW, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 3 hurt after fireworks fire at Orlando warehouse, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have died, and three others were hurt following a fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News on Friday. David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, were killed after a fire that started in the warehouse ignited...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man dies after shooting in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies in Orange County are responding to a deadly shooting that happened early Friday afternoon. Investigators said a man in his 50s was located on Dean Rd. suffering from a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Deltona, FL

As the most populous city in Volusia County, Florida, Deltona holds a special place in the hearts of its residents. It stands along the shores of Lake Monroe, initially established as a planned community. Despite its size, it has a distinct small-town, tight-knit charm. There are so many beautiful sights...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue is Winter Park gem

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the more interesting "hidden gems" in the Orlando area is a place you may see quite often, yet know little about. It’s the historic Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue in Winter Park, a European-style hotel with 28 guest rooms. You may recognize...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New rangers maintain Orlando parks, help deter crime

Orlando's park ranger program began in 1988 in Lake Eola. In 2020, they expanded to other parks to keep them clean and stop the spread of COVID-19. The role has changed. Now, they also make sure people are safe and that the parks are patrolled.
ORLANDO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

