royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
theriver953.com
Christmas parades around the Valley
It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF conclude a lengthy investigation with arrest
Virginia State Police (VSP) announced the conclusion of a length investigation with an arrest. The 29-year-old Culpeper resident was apprehended during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue of Culpeper. Ruiz-Torres has been charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to...
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
theriver953.com
News Maker Greg Rogers of SVEC on remaining safe
Winter weather is coming, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is ready 24 7. We spoke with SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers in our latest news maker about keeping yourself and crews safe. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Greg reminds us...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Detective is recognized for his work
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the recognition of one of their Detectives. Front Royal Town Councilman Wayne Sealock with the Virginia Safe Surfin’ Foundation have recognized Detective Marc Ramey of the FRPD. Ramey was awarded a plaque of recognition for his work in combatting the exploitation and...
WTOP
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Department Loses Accreditation
The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission yesterday voted not to reaffirm the Leesburg Police Department’s accreditation status. The department has been accredited since 2006 and was among 104 of more than 300 Virginia law enforcement agencies to have successfully complete the voluntary review. According to the department, during...
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
theriver953.com
Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found
The Front Royal Police Department received information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal...
theriver953.com
News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline and holidays
Where for some the holidays are a joyous time of year some people might be battling depression. We spoke with Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Charly tells us about taking calls...
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on changes with the BOS and more
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) are rearranging their schedule for 2023. We spoke with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones about that and the coming Christmas activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells...
theriver953.com
FCSO investigate the theft of Catalytic Converters
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the investigation of the theft of Catalytic Converters from a local car dealership. On Nov. 26 around 10:25 p.m. a white male is seen on security footage in the back lot of Winchester Mitsubishi. He is wearing a black jacket with the...
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
theriver953.com
FCSO rescues horse from pool
Yesterday Frederick County Sheriffs responded to a call about a 1800 lb. Draft horse that fell into a residential swimming pool. Upon arrival, deputies determined the horse had knocked the top rail off the fence and then jumped over. It then walked out onto the Nylon pool cover before falling...
WJLA
'Safe December': Fairfax Co. Police Dept.'s DUI Squad begins holiday enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department's DUI Squad is ramping up DUI enforcement efforts with a campaign known as 'Safe December,' timed to coincide with the holiday season. "That's high visibility, zero tolerance, and aggressive patrols focused on apprehending people who are driving under the...
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did in April of 2022. A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in the City of Manassas, authorities said. On Nov. 23, Manassas City police responded to the 9400 block...
