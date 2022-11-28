ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith

Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Christmas parades around the Valley

It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF conclude a lengthy investigation with arrest

Virginia State Police (VSP) announced the conclusion of a length investigation with an arrest. The 29-year-old Culpeper resident was apprehended during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue of Culpeper. Ruiz-Torres has been charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to...
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Greg Rogers of SVEC on remaining safe

Winter weather is coming, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is ready 24 7. We spoke with SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers in our latest news maker about keeping yourself and crews safe. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Greg reminds us...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Police Detective is recognized for his work

The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the recognition of one of their Detectives. Front Royal Town Councilman Wayne Sealock with the Virginia Safe Surfin’ Foundation have recognized Detective Marc Ramey of the FRPD. Ramey was awarded a plaque of recognition for his work in combatting the exploitation and...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Department Loses Accreditation

The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission yesterday voted not to reaffirm the Leesburg Police Department’s accreditation status. The department has been accredited since 2006 and was among 104 of more than 300 Virginia law enforcement agencies to have successfully complete the voluntary review. According to the department, during...
LEESBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found

The Front Royal Police Department received information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal...
theriver953.com

News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline and holidays

Where for some the holidays are a joyous time of year some people might be battling depression. We spoke with Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Charly tells us about taking calls...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Todd Jones on changes with the BOS and more

The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) are rearranging their schedule for 2023. We spoke with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones about that and the coming Christmas activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO investigate the theft of Catalytic Converters

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the investigation of the theft of Catalytic Converters from a local car dealership. On Nov. 26 around 10:25 p.m. a white male is seen on security footage in the back lot of Winchester Mitsubishi. He is wearing a black jacket with the...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO rescues horse from pool

Yesterday Frederick County Sheriffs responded to a call about a 1800 lb. Draft horse that fell into a residential swimming pool. Upon arrival, deputies determined the horse had knocked the top rail off the fence and then jumped over. It then walked out onto the Nylon pool cover before falling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy