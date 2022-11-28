Perkasie Lifeguards, Law Enforcement Officials Honored for Recent Swimming Pool Rescue

The lifeguards and authorities were honored for saving a swimmer. Photo by 6 ABC Philadelphia

Several Bucks County lifeguards and law enforcement officials were recently recognized for the life-saving rescue of a local swimmer. Brock Koller wrote about the recent rescue at 6ABC Philadelphia.

Three lifeguards, along with a police officer and a fireman, are being honored for rescuing s swimmer who was in dire straits at Menlo Aquatics Center in Perkasie back in July.

The swimmer, who was drowning after a cardiac emergency, was saved by the quick actions of the lifeguards and officers. Brett Musselman, a high school student, was one of the lifeguards who helped bring the swimmer to safety.

“Because of Brett’s quick recognition and clear whistle blows that initiated the EAP (emergency action plan), the victim was removed from the water, EMS was called, as nearby pool patrons were able to apply an AED and initiate CPR.”

Aidan McGinnis, a college student and Menlo Aquatic Center’s assistant manager, administered CPR.

Read more about the residents’ heroic action at 6ABC Philadelphia.