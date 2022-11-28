Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Cyrell reveals her answer to Eden Daly’s proposal
MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
thebrag.com
Miley Cyrus’ Mum is dating a famous Australian actor
Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has seemingly confirmed she’s dating former Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish posted a candid photo of herself and Dominic that showed them cuddling by a pool while looking out at the ocean. She simply captioned the post “Thanks for the cute photo” along with a red love heart and tagged Dominic.
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Ryan details the divide between The Challenge contestants
If you’ve been watching the current season of The Challenge Australia, you’ll know that there’s a very obvious divide between The Bachelor cast members and those who weren’t on the dating show. Former MAFS star Ryan Gallagher, who was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Comments / 0