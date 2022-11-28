ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Hood & Jason Eady Team Up For Hopeful New Song, “Broke Not Broken”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

There’s one thing for certain about country music…

It’s a genre that can have you feeling every emotion you’ve got at once, from happiness, sadness, doom and gloom, and even hope.

That’s why we all love it, because just about anybody can connect and relate to a song in one way or another.

With that being said, two great singer/songwriters, Adam Hood and Jason Eady, have teamed up for a song that I believe can inspire us all in some way, no matter what season of life you’re in.

Now if the name Adam Hood doesn’t ring a bell off the bat, the man is known for writing songs for country artists like Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack, and Brent Cobb.

And he’s fresh off the release of his fifth studio album, Bad Days Better.

As for Jason Eady, the man is a legend on the Texas country music circuit, and has been a mainstay for several years, along with his wife Courtney Patton.

The two released the hope-filled song “Broke Not Broken” this past Friday.

The duo teamed up while Adam was working in the studio, and Eady walked in to sing a different song. However, they decided to have a little writing session together, which ultimately led to this gem.

The song is all about recognizing you’re in a difficult season of life, but there is still so much more to look forward to, and hard times don’t last forever.

Here’s a look at the lyrics:

“There’s two sides to every story
every quarter I pick up
I realize it’s just my luck, it disappears
it ain’t quite the root of evil
but ain’t quite the path to love
So I think God above, I have it while it’s here

I’m broke
but I’m not broken
I’m still hoping, that’s enough
I’m fine
I’m still finding
peace of mind in, the little stuff…”

Hood and Eady weighed in on writing the song:

“We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds roll in and it’s hard to find.

At some point in our lives, it’s something we can all relate to but we have to learn to turn the corner.”

Check it out, you won’t regret it:

