NBC 29 News
2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
NBC 29 News
Del. Sally Hudson and former Congressman Denver Riggleman join in open conversation at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th district’s democratic Delegate Sally Hudson and former 5th district’s republican Congressman Denver Riggleman are sitting down together at UVA. The event is an effort spearheaded by One Small Step and the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia. Del. Hudson shared...
NBC 29 News
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
NBC 29 News
‘Canines for Comfort’ event kicks off at UVA amid finals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s finals season at UVA, which means high levels of stress as the semester comes to an end. The UVA Aid to Medical Student Group partnered up with the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library to bring in some canines to comfort students as they study.
NBC 29 News
Perrone Robotics forms new partnership to create autonomous, driverless transit van
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Perrone Robotics is partnering with Houston Metro. They hope to create a fully autonomous transit van to help shuttle people around. “We’re the prime on this contract, bringing the autonomous. Our autonomy kit, or our AV kit that we call ‘Tony’ -...
NBC 29 News
New Directions Center hosting art show
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse. “It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.
NBC 29 News
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization called First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach young women about life on the links. The goal of the program is to inspire the next generation of golf by providing new athletes with...
NBC 29 News
PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development. WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
NBC 29 News
UVA student raises thousands for American Kidney Fund by running marathons
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student has raised thousands of dollars for the American Kidney Fund. In Christmas of 2015, Ellie Hanley was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes on her kidneys. She is now using her passion for running to help those around her. “I feel really...
NBC 29 News
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives. “We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to...
NBC 29 News
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere. Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news. He is Virginia’s all-time...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: COVID treatments limited after pause of monoclonal antibody authorization
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA has paused the authorization for the final approved monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID. UVA Health says that at the moment, they have fewer options for treating patients with COVID as the Omicron variant continues to evolve. “The many of these sub variants, including the...
NBC 29 News
Doctor and pharmacies provide explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night High School Basketball Highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Toy Lift event brings gifts to kids of all backgrounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Toy Lift event is gathering gifts for the holidays, and thousands of toys will be donated to kids in need. Toy Lift organizer Dave Fafara says schools help identify children who should receive these toys. December 2, volunteers gathered at the Fashion Square...
NBC 29 News
McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale. The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more. This year’s show features art from its members...
