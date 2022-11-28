Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
theriver953.com
Christmas parades around the Valley
It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in the Spotsylvania County, VA area
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The holiday season is finally here, and FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area. The Spotsylvania County, Virginia area is hosting a wide variety of holiday activities meant for people of all ages!
theriver953.com
News Maker Greg Rogers of SVEC on remaining safe
Winter weather is coming, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is ready 24 7. We spoke with SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers in our latest news maker about keeping yourself and crews safe. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Greg reminds us...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on changes with the BOS and more
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) are rearranging their schedule for 2023. We spoke with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones about that and the coming Christmas activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells...
loudounnow.com
County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes
Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
tysonsreporter.com
Redevelopment of Vienna’s former Wolf Trap Hotel lands pizza eatery with cocktails
Mellow Mushroom is officially coming to the Town of Vienna. The Atlanta, Georgia-based pizza restaurant has signed a franchise agreement to open a new location at 444 Maple Avenue, the four-story, mixed-use development replacing the now-demolished Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel and Tequila Grande at the corner of Nutley Street. FFXnow’s...
loudounnow.com
Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close
For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
theburn.com
Reston’s Fogo de Chão throws food-filled opening night party
The new Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse officially opens today at the Reston Town Center. And Thursday evening, they threw a packed opening night party filled with vast quantities of food and cocktails. Your intrepid Burn reporter was on the scene and took photos of all the festivities (below)...
theriver953.com
Front Royal community helps restore ecosystem
The Town of Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, local community groups, and volunteers came together to plant a 200 meter section of Happy Creek’s riparian buffer in November. Volunteers planted 450 young seedlings of seven different varieties of native shrub species that were approved by the Department...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA
The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Abrupt Haulin’ Trash closure sends county residents scrambling for new collector
(Updated at 1:25 p.m.) The service and staffing challenges plaguing trash collectors throughout Fairfax County have prompted one company to call it quits, leaving thousands of residents in limbo with little notice. Haulin’ Trash LLC has permanently shuttered, informing customers by email Wednesday (Nov. 30) that it will cease operations...
fredericksburg.today
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area. VDOT says the new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford is ready to open. It is a major project milestone as work continues to finish construction on the entire project by spring 2024.
theburn.com
Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center
A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
theriver953.com
WCFR offer basic storm spotter training
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) announced that they are partnering with the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) to provide free Skywarn basic storm spotter training. After training weather spotters help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the NWS. The practice...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
