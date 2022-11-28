Read full article on original website
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character
For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played... The post ‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character appeared first on Outsider.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt
B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Fans React to Elliot Stabler's Major Confession About Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order' Episode
Law & Order: SVU is finally giving fans the plot line they've been patiently waiting for: an Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler love story. Throughout the show's two dozen seasons, Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have taunted viewers with subtle hints that the two may have deeper feelings for each other than just friendship. This idea was further teased with the return of Meloni's character earlier this year.
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for December 2022 reveal it'll be a chaotic holiday season for the Logans and Forresters.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Annika Noelle Hopes a Brooke and Liam Affair Doesn’t Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Annika Noelle opens up about a possible affair between Hope Logan's husband and mother.
B&B Spoilers for November 28: Brooke Pines For The Love Of Her Life
B&B spoilers for Monday, November 28, 2022, reveal Brooke Logan missing her fancy last name and the man she got it from. Her heart continues to ache, knowing that at any minute Dr. Taylor Hayes will become Mrs. Ridge Forrester. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) just can’t shake...
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
Chicago PD star confesses to being ‘nervous’ for Jesse Lee Soffer’s return as director
While Jesse Lee Soffer might not be planning on returning to Chicago PD in the role of Jay Halstead following his exit from the show earlier this season, the actor will soon be returning in a different role: director. As previously reported, Soffer is set to return to the series...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 28: Bombshells And Bickering
B&B spoilers for November 28 – December 2, 2022, promise a week that turns a baddie into a goodie as secrets are exposed and the fallout begins. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) makes it down the aisle and to the altar but she won’t make it through the vows. Her wedding day to her dream man comes to a screeching halt when her biggest cheerleader speaks up and it all comes crashing down. The awful truth about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) dirty little deed comes out for all to hear and it has heads spinning.
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Blames Steffy For CPS Reveal, Deacon Threatens Sheila
Thomas will try to blame Steffy for the wedding fallout during the week of November 28.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) wedding fallout will have devastating consequences for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
