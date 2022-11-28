East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

EAST MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO