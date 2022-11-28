ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident

East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

One person taken to hospital after crashing car into home

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a home in Lincoln Wednesday night. According to the Lincoln fire chief, they received a call just before 4 p.m. for a crash near Main and Grindle Streets. When they arrived, he says there...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Main Street in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Main Street is closed after a crash in Lincoln. This was the scene between Highland Avenue and Pleasant Street earlier Wednesday evening. The Lincoln Fire Department says the crash involved powerlines and poles and that crews are working on the situation. They say...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Medway Road in Medway back open

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Medway Road is back open and a police incident has been peacefully resolved. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Road and Pattagumpus Road was closed Friday closed due to a police incident. Public Information Officer Shannon Moss has confirmed that the State Police Tactical Team was...
MEDWAY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter warming center opens Dec. 7

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is preparing to open the doors to its overnight warming center starting next week. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. the warming center will begin its fifth season. It’s open until 5:30 a.m. with a hot meal served around 7...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Community Health and Counseling Services announces Landlord Liaison Project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is collaborating with Community Health and Counseling Services for their new Landlord Liaison Project. Landlords in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties who want to help the housing needs of people experiencing homeless can apply for funding. The funds, coming from MaineHousing, would address...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Medway man arrested after hours-long standoff

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - A Medway man has been arrested after causing an hours-long standoff. East Millinocket Police say they responded to a home near Medway and Horseshoe Roads for reported gunshots just before midnight Thursday night. Officers reported seeing a man leave the home, fire gunshots and then return...
MEDWAY, ME
wabi.tv

“Lights of Life” at Acadia Hospital have important meaning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The crew at Northern Light Acadia Hospital flipped the switch on its outdoor display, “Lights of Life.”. The different colored lights on the tree signify the different people that lost their battles with mental illness or addiction. Although it is a difficult reminder of the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Toys for Tots drive in Lincoln Saturday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a way to give back and help local kids this Christmas? How about making a donation to Toys for Tots?. Toys for Tots within the Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area are teaming up with local first responders and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club for their annual toy drive this weekend.
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust

CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna. Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety. An...
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hathaway Holiday Lights return to Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - In a display that rivals Clark Griswold’s - the Hathaway Holiday Lights in Veazie are bigger than ever this year. Too big for designer Rick Hathaway’s yard, they’re displayed at the Veazie Community School. There’s more than 107,000 lights and 528 channels -...
VEAZIE, ME
Z107.3

The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME

