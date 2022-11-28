2023 Jeep Compass 4×4 Now Standard with Advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine

Building on the redesign for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a boost of performance with the introduction of a standard turbocharged powertrain.

The 2023 Compass now is equipped with a standard 200-horsepower 2.0-liter engine that delivers exceptional responsiveness and enhanced drivability. The full lineup of Jeep Compass 4×4 models deliver even more legendary off-road capability plus an exciting amount of advanced safety and security features.

“We’ve received tremendous customer feedback on the Jeep Compass’ new interior and all the high-tech features, and now we have the opportunity to showcase the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine standard on all Compass models for the 2023 model year,” says Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “I can’t wait for customers to take it for a spin, because not only is it more powerful, it’s also really fun to drive.”

Available in five different 4×4 trim configurations — Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited, and Trailhawk — the 2023 Jeep Compass is available now for order and scheduled to start arriving in North American Jeep showrooms in first quarter 2023.

Newly standard on all Jeep Compass trims and enabled by an innovative power transfer unit (PTU), the Jeep Active Drive 4×4 system is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive at any speed with no driver intervention. Jeep Active Drive enables optimal grip in low-traction conditions.

Similarly, providing the Compass Trailhawk with off-road capability, Jeep Active Drive Low builds on the Jeep Active Drive 4×4 system and affords a class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio and low range for 4×4 trail rated capability.

Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to four modes — Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud modes, plus the exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model — for driver controllable, four-wheel-drive performance on- or off-road and in all weather conditions.

For greater off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes standard hill-descent control on Trailhawk models. Hill-descent control maintains vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades by actively controlling the brakes, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

The 2023 Compass features a class-exclusive fully disconnecting rear axle and PTU in order to provide enhanced fuel economy. Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems instantly engage when 4×4 traction is needed.

One of the most technologically advanced engines in the automotive industry, the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine is rated at 200-horsepower and 221-pound-feet of torque and is mated to a new highly efficient eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep Compass’ new eight-speed automatic transmission provides a more responsive driving experience with quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. The eight-speed automatic transmission enables the 2023 Compass to optimize engine output and smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

Standard on all Jeep Compass 4×4 models, the eight-speed automatic transmission is uniquely suited to the requirements of the Trailhawk model. The Trail Rated 4×4 rock-crawl ratio is enabled by a 4.71:1 first gear ratio coupled with a 4.398 final drive to deliver its 20:1 class-leading crawl ratio.

It also offers more than 80 safety and security features, the most available safety features in its class. Advanced safety features now standard across all trims include drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder alert, and security alarm.

Drowsy driver detection tracks vehicle movement, such as lane deviation, and interaction, such as steering-wheel input over time, for driving behavior consistent with that of a drowsy driver. When certain thresholds are reached, the system responds with audio and/or visual cautions for the driver to pull over.

A new rear seat reminder alert notifies a driver that an occupant might be in the back seat prior to exiting the vehicle. The driver will receive a visible and audible alert once the vehicle is placed in park and the engine is disengaged.

The 2023 Jeep Compass also receives an updated wheel lineup, with distinctive designs up to 19-inches and blacked-out options. The Trailhawk model comes equipped with a new painted Gloss Black wheel, while Sport and Latitude models receive a new and distinctive 17-inch painted alloy wheel design.

