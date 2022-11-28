Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline and holidays
Where for some the holidays are a joyous time of year some people might be battling depression. We spoke with Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Charly tells us about taking calls...
theriver953.com
Front Royal community helps restore ecosystem
The Town of Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, local community groups, and volunteers came together to plant a 200 meter section of Happy Creek’s riparian buffer in November. Volunteers planted 450 young seedlings of seven different varieties of native shrub species that were approved by the Department...
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
cbs19news
Ticketing pilot program for Old Rag ends
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A pilot program requiring a ticket to hike one of the most popular trails in the region has ended. The Shenandoah National Park launched the Old Rag pilot program in March and it ended on Tuesday. The ticketing program aimed to manage visitation to Old...
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
theriver953.com
News Maker Greg Rogers of SVEC on remaining safe
Winter weather is coming, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is ready 24 7. We spoke with SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers in our latest news maker about keeping yourself and crews safe. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Greg reminds us...
theriver953.com
Christmas parades around the Valley
It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in the Spotsylvania County, VA area
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The holiday season is finally here, and FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area. The Spotsylvania County, Virginia area is hosting a wide variety of holiday activities meant for people of all ages!
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on changes with the BOS and more
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) are rearranging their schedule for 2023. We spoke with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones about that and the coming Christmas activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells...
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
virginiamercury.com
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
theriver953.com
FCSO rescues horse from pool
Yesterday Frederick County Sheriffs responded to a call about a 1800 lb. Draft horse that fell into a residential swimming pool. Upon arrival, deputies determined the horse had knocked the top rail off the fence and then jumped over. It then walked out onto the Nylon pool cover before falling...
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
Garden & Gun
You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips
We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Detective is recognized for his work
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the recognition of one of their Detectives. Front Royal Town Councilman Wayne Sealock with the Virginia Safe Surfin’ Foundation have recognized Detective Marc Ramey of the FRPD. Ramey was awarded a plaque of recognition for his work in combatting the exploitation and...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF conclude a lengthy investigation with arrest
Virginia State Police (VSP) announced the conclusion of a length investigation with an arrest. The 29-year-old Culpeper resident was apprehended during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue of Culpeper. Ruiz-Torres has been charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to...
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closure
Drivers, if you’ll be on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area tonight, Nov. 30, prepare for delays. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 will be reduced to one lane in both directions near Exit 133, Route 17, and Exit 136, Centreport Parkway, in Stafford County.
Comments / 0