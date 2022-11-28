Read full article on original website
West Virginia University Lied To You
Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia University forced Shane Lyons to retire, university president Gordon Gee said that a new athletic director would be hired soon and it would be the responsibility of the AD to evaluate whether Neal Brown would return in 2023 or not. “We are...
Bock: West Virginia’s Ceiling is How Far Their Depth Can Take Them
Throughout the first seven games of the season, it has been clear that West Virginia’s biggest strength is their depth. The bench, highlighted by Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague, has been the base point of high energy of each player that comes off the sidelines. The depth from WVU will take this team as far they’ll go.
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
Four Reasons Why Neal Brown is Returning in 2023
It's fair to say that the first four years of Neal Brown's tenure at West Virginia have been underwhelming, to say the least. Three of those four seasons ended with a losing record with the only winning season coming in a COVID-shortened year where they played just ten games. Despite...
Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown Returning to West Virginia
Neal Brown is set to return as the head football coach at West Virginia in 2023, interim AD Rob Alsop announced Wednesday in a statement sent out by the university. Much of the fan base wanted the head coach fired, but with it being this late in the game, it seems as if a large portion of folks are understanding in regards to the school's decision to retain Brown.
Country Roads Trust welcomes new AD Wren Baker
Country Roads Trust, a prominent West Virginia alumni backed organization designed to facilitate Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Mountaineer student-athletes, offered a warm welcoming Wednesday to new WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker. Baker leaves behind a six-plus year stint at North Texas and will begin duties December 19...
WVU Calms The Waters: Baker In, Brown Stays
The great upheaval within the WVU Athletic Department is now settling down. The shocking dismissal of Shane Lyons, and his subsequent candid interview on MetroNews Talkline, combined with the uncertain future of head football coach Neal Brown has dominated West Virginia sports news. The University’s tight lid on the Lyons’...
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Three Guys Before The Game – Neal Brown Returns – Xavier Preview (Episode 422)
A new athletic director has been hired by West Virginia University. Neal Brown will return as football coach. The Mountaineer basketball team faces a tough challenge Saturday night at Xavier. Yes, there’s plenty for the “Guys” to discuss. In this episode, Brad Howe, Hoppy Kercheval and Tony...
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
Foul-mouthed Amanda Fillipponi secures lifetime ban on The Fan
Today is the 15th anniversary for Pitt fans of the 13-9 upset over the West Virginia that prevented the Mountaineers from going to the National Championship Game.
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
A viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway.
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
Leadership change at Clarksburg PD
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Interim Clarksburg City Manager Mark Kiddy reports the Deputy Chief of Police Randy Hartley is leaving the department. Hartley had been serving as the interim chief since Kiddy, the former police chief, took the city manager’s position in April. Hartley’s last day on the job...
Former Harrison County contractor sentenced in multistate fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Harrison County contractor will spend 10 years in prison and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for wire fraud in connection with his home improvement businesses. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from more than 70 customers as the owner and operator...
