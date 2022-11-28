ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Heat Nation

Udonis Haslem emphatically fires back at fan that calls him an ‘artifact’ for his defense on Jayson Tatum

Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem fired back at a fan on Instagram that clowned him for his defense on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Haslem, who has played in just three games for the Heat this season, was forced into action on Wednesday night against Boston due to Miami’s lengthy injury report. Haslem played just over nine minutes and put up one rebound and a steal. He missed both of his shot attempts in the game.
MIAMI, FL
Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo rants about unprofessionalism from refs during Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo believes that there was some unprofessionalism from the referees in Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Heat were unable to beat the Celtics in Boston without Jimmy Butler, losing 134-121. Following the loss, Adebayo offered his honest thoughts on the officials, and he believes that they should have to answer questions about certain plays in the game.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy