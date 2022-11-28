Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem fired back at a fan on Instagram that clowned him for his defense on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Haslem, who has played in just three games for the Heat this season, was forced into action on Wednesday night against Boston due to Miami’s lengthy injury report. Haslem played just over nine minutes and put up one rebound and a steal. He missed both of his shot attempts in the game.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO