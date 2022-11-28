LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO