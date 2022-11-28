ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
1011now.com

Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wolf Statue Stolen

The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance

Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
FREMONT, NE
klin.com

LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near N. 36th Street and Saint Paul Avenue on Friday at 4:22 p.m. According to LFR, no individuals were injured due to the incident. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but was able to self evacuate.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest

BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two-Alarm Blaze Early Friday at Central Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. People are also reading…. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hour of Code on Saturday

LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
OMAHA, NE

