GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls’ residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you’ll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO