ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for man in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting last week.Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, the suspected shooter, identified as 36-year-old Miles Murphy, fatally wounded an 18-year-old man while he was outside of the 9200 block of Pierson Street.Police say Murphy is described as 6 feet tall and 290 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek suspects linked to non-fatal shooting of 19-year-old female on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old female on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 3 p.m. in the 18100 block of Cornwall Street in Detroit, where the 19-year-old victim and a 25-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle. The two alleged male suspects approached and fired shots, striking the female.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield

Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy