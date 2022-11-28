Read full article on original website
Detroit police search for man in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting last week.Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, the suspected shooter, identified as 36-year-old Miles Murphy, fatally wounded an 18-year-old man while he was outside of the 9200 block of Pierson Street.Police say Murphy is described as 6 feet tall and 290 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek suspects linked to non-fatal shooting of 19-year-old female on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old female on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 3 p.m. in the 18100 block of Cornwall Street in Detroit, where the 19-year-old victim and a 25-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle. The two alleged male suspects approached and fired shots, striking the female.
Detroit police release video of suspects running away after shooting at 2 people sitting in car on city's east side
Detroit police are asking for tips after two men were caught on camera running from the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side last month near Mack and Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
Murder suspect caught on camera at Detroit gas station seconds before shooting driver of truck, police looking for tips
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips after a man was caught on surveillance camera at a gas station getting into a truck moments before the driver was shot and killed.
Detroit News
Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield
Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
fox2detroit.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
