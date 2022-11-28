ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Taylors Are Back In Style—and Now You Can Get Them For 60% Off for Cyber Monday

By Beth Ann Mayer
 5 days ago
Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Chuck Taylor's have gone in and out of favor among sneaker lovers and celebs over the years. Last week, Gigi Hadid officially declared Chucks "in" for 2022-23 when she walked through Brooklyn in a pair. The basic black and white combo paired perfectly with her so-outer-borough look — an oversized leather jacket, a black blouse and dark denim.

And, since it's Cyber Monday, you can score huge deals on the of-the-moment sneaker. Several retailers are offering major discounts on Chuck Taylor's. But, be warned, they're selling faster than you can walk in these functional but fashionable sneaks.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The best deal on Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 High Top Sneakers is happening at Nordstrom. The sneakers are available in a few sizes for $34 but selling fast in deep waters at Nordstrom. That's 60% off the cool twist on the classic shoe. And you can snag them for $85 in white, desert, brushed brass, university blue, indigo and sunflower at Nordstrom.

The classic Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 High Top Sneakers in black and white sneakers are priced at the usual price of $90. They're still available in most sizes at Nordstrom. But head over to Amazon and you can still snag the black and white hightops in select sizes for 40% off—down to $53.05 from $87.95.

Saks Fifth Avenue is selling them in black and white for $85. Though they're not on sale, Saks is offering $50 off every $200 purchase. So, if you buy another item or three and your total is $200, enter CYBER22SF at checkout and thank us for the heads up later. And, if you're size 11 or 12, consider adding the deep waters color. It's currently marked down from $85 to $43.35 but only left in those two sizes at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Nearly 1K fans have given the Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 High Top Sneakers 4.7 stars at Nordstrom, and about 7K buyers gave it 4.6 stars on Amazon.

"Love these — great fit. [I] will be ordering another pair very soon," spilled one fan.

"The shoes look beautiful, fit comfortably, and after many wears, they’re still in perfect condition," shared another.

"[I] got these shoes a few years ago. [They were my] first pair of Converses, so I decided to go with the classic white high tops. Best decision I’ve ever made. These shoes have been through so much since then," said another 5-star reviewer.

Parade

Parade

