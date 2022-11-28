Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Oregon health experts: Get 2 shots of mpox vaccine amid rise in cases
Oregon health officials are urging people to stay vigilant and get two doses of the vaccine for mpox — formerly known as monkeypox or hMPXV — after a recent uptick in cases of the virus. "While the number of new mpox cases in Oregon has been on a...
Lebanon-Express
Republican John Duarte wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican John Duarte wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, leadoff presidential nominating state, add Georgia, Michigan to first 5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, leadoff presidential nominating state, add Georgia, Michigan to first 5. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden urges Democrats to move past 'restrictive' caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa's leadoff voting status
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past 'restrictive' caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa's leadoff voting status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is charged with threatening a state official and judge after he allegedly faxed a message to a local TV station saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and allegedly emailed a threat to a judge. Jason Shields was arrested...
Lebanon-Express
2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
Lebanon-Express
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
Comments / 0