Madewell is Offering Up to 60% Off on Its Most Popular Sweaters, Jeans and Bags for Cyber Monday

By Brittany Vincent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fxxe_0jPzDHZQ00
Madewell

Looking to add some new sweaters to your closet? Or maybe you're in the market for some sweet new jeans. No one can say no to another new bag or purse! Madewell's Cyber Monday sale is going on now, and it's full of everything you need to make sure you have all the clothing and accessories you need to look your best.

Madewell has been a mainstay for great jeans in a variety of washes and cuts, basics like turtlenecks and sleek sweaters, and handy bags for years. It's a go-to brand that you can rest assured will net you pieces that will last for years to come. And right now, you can save 60% off these Cyber Monday items with coupon code "CLICK".

Shop our picks below and make sure you pick up your favorites before they disappear!

Madewell Cyber Monday Sweater Deals

Snuggle up with this lightweight alpaca-blend sweater featuring a pointelle stitch. Plus, its cable-knitting makes it a warm go-to look for cold weather that looks good with jeans or a nice pair of slacks. Alna V-Neck Sweater, $35.80 (Originally $89.50) at Madewell

Slip into something super cozy with this impossibly warm turtleneck sweater. Comprised of a buttery-soft merino wool blend, it's cropped for a fashion-forward look. Its mixed stitch gives it a fun, rustic look as well. Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $44 (Originally $110) at Madewell

This mockneck, ribbed sweater is woven with fishermen in mind, down to its chunky, textured yarn. It's impossibly cozy, and it'll keep you nice and toasty on those super cold nights that won't let up. Plus, it's stylish. Loretto Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $39.20 (Originally $98) at Madewell

Madewell Cyber Monday Jeans Deals

tkt. The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean, $55.20 (Originally $138) at Madewell

This straight-legged cut of jeans is brushed inside to keep you as cozy as possible, thanks to it being woven with a bit of wool. They won't stretch where you don't want them to and they won't sag, and wearing them will make you feel like a supermodel. The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean, $55.20 (Originally $138) at Madewell

These high rise jeans come with a raw-hemmed stovepipe silhouette that's both "relaxed and refined", according to Madewell. It hugs your body and doesn't start to bag in the middle of the day, so you keep your look from morning to night. Plus, they come in chic colors and washes. Stovepipe Jeans, $51.20 (Originally $128) at Madewell

Madewell Cyber Monday Bag Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLnhz_0jPzDHZQ00
The Transport Tote, $71.20 (Originally $178) at Madewell  Madewell

This iconic tote is your new carry-all favorite. It comes in a variety of hues, and it has two lengthy handles for effortlessly cool shoulder carry. It even has an interior pocket so you can keep your phone, wallet, and keys safe. You'll be tossing everything but the kitchen sink in this bad boy, and getting it for a song, too. The Transport Tote, $71.20 (Originally $178) at Madewell

You can wear this shoulder bag as a crossbody bag as well, as it comes with two adjustable and removal straps. It can hold your tablet, wallet, headphones, water bottle, and plenty more items you need to carry around with you, and it'll do it in style. The Transport Flap Shoulder Bag, $67.20 (Originally $168) at Madewell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVBKq_0jPzDHZQ00
The Transport Saddlebag, $63.20 (Originally $158) at Madewell Madewell

This saddlebag may be on the smaller side, but it's capable of holding just about everything you need to take on the go, with space for your tablet, wallet, phone, and much more. It includes a magnetic side pocket in addition to the zippered main compartment, too. The Transport Saddlebag, $63.20 (Originally $158) at Madewell

