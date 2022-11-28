ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Michigan vs. Purdue predictions: Big 10 Championship picks and best bets

Our college football betting writer offers best picks and predictions for the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, scheduled to air live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan (12-0) rides into Indianapolis, Illinois, and points toward the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season after an unceremonious beatdown of rival Ohio State. The unbeaten Wolverines draw Big Ten West winner Purdue, which finished 8-4 and promises to play like it has nothing to lose. Michigan vs. Purdue picks for the Big 10 Championship Michigan to cover -17 at -117 with Caesars SportsbookPurdue to cover first half +9.5 at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy

In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
GEORGIA STATE

