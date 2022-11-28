Our college football betting writer offers best picks and predictions for the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, scheduled to air live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan (12-0) rides into Indianapolis, Illinois, and points toward the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season after an unceremonious beatdown of rival Ohio State. The unbeaten Wolverines draw Big Ten West winner Purdue, which finished 8-4 and promises to play like it has nothing to lose. Michigan vs. Purdue picks for the Big 10 Championship Michigan to cover -17 at -117 with Caesars SportsbookPurdue to cover first half +9.5 at...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO