KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
KCRG.com
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting. On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit....
KCRG.com
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House. Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement...
KCRG.com
Judge to sentence Iowa City man charged with killing his wife
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking...
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
KCRG.com
Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department. Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union...
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
cbs2iowa.com
Two vehicle accident in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Monday the Independence Fire was dispatched for a 2 car accident with injuries and leaking fluids in the 800-bk of 1st St W. Crews arrived on scene and found 1 person injured with heavy damage to the front of their vehicle. Crews assisted AMR with the...
kwayradio.com
Teens Found with Drugs in Vehicle
Below is a press release from the Cedar Falls Police:. On December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM a Cedar Falls Police Officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. The vehicle was occupied by three juveniles, all 14 years of age. Upon making contact, officers detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. The subsequent investigation led to several drug related violations and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted. He was unaware the vehicle had been taken and reports the suspects were operating the vehicle without his consent.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.
x1071.com
Belmont Teen Arrested Following Disorderly Conduct Complaint
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont for a Disorderly Conduct complaint around 6:30pm Thursday. As a result, 18 year old Aubrey Weber of Belmont was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Physical Abuse of a Child, Intentionally Causing Harm. Weber was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
KCRG.com
Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured
Hawkeyes fall 94-81 Athlete of the Week: Michael Cunningham. McNamara beat the Hawks in the Big 10 title game last year and led the Wolverines to the college football playoffs,
KCRG.com
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
x1071.com
Fire at Detached Garage in Dubuque
A fire damaged a detached garage in Dubuque Tuesday night. The Dubuque Fire Department responded at around 8pm for a fire on Coates Street at a detached garage. There were no injuries and reports say firefighters were able to contain the fire relatively quickly. A suspected cause of the fire was not known. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9:30 p.m. Salt trucks responded to the scene later in the night after water used to fight the fire froze as temperatures dropped.
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
