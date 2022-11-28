ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 103

RarityStation51
4d ago

Crypto Founder... This is suspicious knowing a major lawsuit involving High Profile Celebrities and Sports Players is going on....

Reply(4)
59
Francine Romero
4d ago

I wouldn’t doubt they killed him.. Central Banks are talking about Digital currency I don’t believe in coincidence’s

Reply(2)
50
Richard Metzger
4d ago

wonder what happened. I don't know, but make sure you guys go outside and get some light and move your body and stuff. I worry about crypto/trader types spending all day online.

Reply
12
Related
cryptopotato.com

The Recent Wave of Mysterious Deaths in Crypto

Amber Group’s Co-Founder – Tiantian Kullander – is the latest crypto entrepreneur to die in mysterious conditions. Tiantian Kullander – Co-Founder of the crypto firm Amber Group – unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 30. The bear market negatively affected his...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
E! News

E! News

224K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy