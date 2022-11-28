ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Fenway Bowl Matchup Is Reportedly Set

The 2022 Fenway Bowl matchup is reportedly set. Louisville and Cincinnati will face off in the annual contest at Boston's Fenway Park, per college football insider Pat Forde. "If you’re going to take two schools 100 miles apart and go to an entirely different region to play, Fenway is a cool venue for it. They better bring the Keg Of Nails out of storage for this. Schools have met 53 times, but not since 2013," Forde wrote on Twitter.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
bannersontheparkway.com

Bob Huggins hates you, should you hate him back?

I’m talking about sports hate here. Not real hate. Don’t real hate anyone. “I don’t have any good thoughts on Xavier whatsoever.” - Bob Huggins. That’s a strong statement to make. No good thoughts? You don’t like the city? You don’t like campus? You don’t appreciate what the program has done? You don’t grudgingly admire the passion of the fan base? No good thoughts at all?
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

