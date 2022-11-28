Read full article on original website
Look: Fenway Bowl Matchup Is Reportedly Set
The 2022 Fenway Bowl matchup is reportedly set. Louisville and Cincinnati will face off in the annual contest at Boston's Fenway Park, per college football insider Pat Forde. "If you’re going to take two schools 100 miles apart and go to an entirely different region to play, Fenway is a cool venue for it. They better bring the Keg Of Nails out of storage for this. Schools have met 53 times, but not since 2013," Forde wrote on Twitter.
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Woman's Joe Burrow Comments After Wisdom Tooth Removal Went Viral
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has some diehard fans out there. Earlier this week, Instagram user Haven Wolfe posted a video after she had her wisdom teeth removed. Drugged up from the surgery, she clearly had the third-year quarterback on her mind. The video was filmed before the Bengals' Week...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Wisdom Tooth Girl, Joe Burrow Video
There have been plenty of viral videos of people under the influence of sleep gas after getting wisdom tooth surgery. But none of them tied in to Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow - until today. A video going viral shows a woman right after wisdom tooth surgery crying in...
Bob Huggins hates you, should you hate him back?
I’m talking about sports hate here. Not real hate. Don’t real hate anyone. “I don’t have any good thoughts on Xavier whatsoever.” - Bob Huggins. That’s a strong statement to make. No good thoughts? You don’t like the city? You don’t like campus? You don’t appreciate what the program has done? You don’t grudgingly admire the passion of the fan base? No good thoughts at all?
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
