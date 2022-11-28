The 2022 Fenway Bowl matchup is reportedly set. Louisville and Cincinnati will face off in the annual contest at Boston's Fenway Park, per college football insider Pat Forde. "If you’re going to take two schools 100 miles apart and go to an entirely different region to play, Fenway is a cool venue for it. They better bring the Keg Of Nails out of storage for this. Schools have met 53 times, but not since 2013," Forde wrote on Twitter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO