Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men organization and Northwest Texas Children’s hospital this year for their 9th Annual “A Christmas Gift” event. This event is to help collect gifts for children who do not...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season. During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price. Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and...
Amarillo Public Library in downtown hosting end of the year bargain sale this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books tomorrow. A press release said the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library is hosting the sale Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the public...
VIDEO: Sydnee Batzlaff Live at 5, Center City Electric Light Parade
VIDEO: Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle. Five-time defending LSC champion Buffs open conference play Thursday. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM...
Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long. “We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis. Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for...
City of Amarillo Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics. The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available. The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future....
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Panhandle Community Services partners with Amarillo Public Library for Open Enrollment Assistance sessions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services has partnered with the Amarillo Public Library to help uninsured individuals and families get insurance coverage. On several Saturdays during the Open Enrollment period, certified Health Care Navigators will be at different Amarillo Public Library locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place. The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
Together We Can 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays. You will see NewsChannel...
Trinity Fellowship Church announces start of annual Christmas drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trinity Fellowship Church has announced the start of its annual Christmas Drive. The Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church announced the start of their annual Christmas outreach, Christmas at Eastridge. According to the release, Trinity Fellowship is passionate about supporting the...
Project Clean-Up: Sprucing up San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up is at it again with trying to keep Amarillo beautiful with less clutter. The much respected Project Clean-Up crew from Fuller & Sons Construction made their way back into the San Jacinto neighborhood. They’ve been there several times and it seems their work is...
Canyon to host Christmas in Canyon event Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce released the details for its annual Christmas in Canyon event, scheduled for Saturday. According to a flyer from the chamber, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Open House at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this […]
Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
Center City’s Electric Light Parade theme ‘Christmas Around the World’ will be hosted this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Electric Light Parade will be hosting the theme, “Christmas Around the World.”. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m. “Center City is excited to bring a traditional parade back to Polk Street this year. The Electric Light...
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit hosting free event to prevent vehicle and component theft
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday, Dec. 3 the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is holding an event to lessen the likelihood of stolen trailers, cars, and catalytic converters. PABTU will be stamping vehicle identification numbers on trailers and etching VINs onto car windows and for catalytic converters, they will...
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Amarillo refugee community center looks back on a year of success
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a year of success for an area refugee community center, The PLACE, which is not only benefiting refugees. The PLACE is a place for language, art, culture and economic growth for refugees. It’s a collaboration between three different organizations, which are Refugee Language...
Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
Hodgetown to host second ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month. According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 […]
