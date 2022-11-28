ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

VIDEO: Sydnee Batzlaff Live at 5, Center City Electric Light Parade

VIDEO: Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle. Five-time defending LSC champion Buffs open conference play Thursday. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Together We Can 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays. You will see NewsChannel...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Trinity Fellowship Church announces start of annual Christmas drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trinity Fellowship Church has announced the start of its annual Christmas Drive. The Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church announced the start of their annual Christmas outreach, Christmas at Eastridge. According to the release, Trinity Fellowship is passionate about supporting the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Sprucing up San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up is at it again with trying to keep Amarillo beautiful with less clutter. The much respected Project Clean-Up crew from Fuller & Sons Construction made their way back into the San Jacinto neighborhood. They’ve been there several times and it seems their work is...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon to host Christmas in Canyon event Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce released the details for its annual Christmas in Canyon event, scheduled for Saturday. According to a flyer from the chamber, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Open House at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo refugee community center looks back on a year of success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a year of success for an area refugee community center, The PLACE, which is not only benefiting refugees. The PLACE is a place for language, art, culture and economic growth for refugees. It’s a collaboration between three different organizations, which are Refugee Language...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
AMARILLO, TX

