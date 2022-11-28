Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims
It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend
Just when you thought you heard all the nicknames palace aides had for the Sussexes, an author claims staffers have another way of referring to them since they moved abroad.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are All Loved-Up in Photos From 'Ain't No Mo'' Broadway Opening
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are back in the Big Apple!. The pair hit the streets in Midtown on Thursday night to celebrate the opening of Ain't No Mo', a new Broadway comedy from Jordan E. Cooper that incorporates sketch, satire, avant-garde and drag in a biting exploration of a world where the U.S. government offers Black Americans a one-way ticket to Africa, on which Union is a producer.
This ATM at Art Basel has a twist: It posts a picture of you with your bank balance
The ATM created by art collective MSCHF puts the cash balance of those who use it on display at the Art Basel in Miami Beach and ranks people by wealth.
Charlie Puth Went Public With His Girlfriend In A Really Cute Instagram Post
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Comments / 0