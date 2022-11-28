Read full article on original website
Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
HONG KONG (AP) — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Zelenskiy announces crackdown on Russia-linked churches
Ukraine's top security officials have ordered an investigation into the activities of a branch of the Orthodox Church linked historically to Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, has he annouunced that the Ukrainian government will draw up a law banning churches affiliated with Russia.
Germany turns to rejected asylum seekers to fill labor shortage
The German government is set to grant one-year residency permits to rejected asylum seekers who have lived in Germany for five years, offering them a legal chance to work in the country while hoping to solve an acute labour shortage that means around two million jobs across the country are currently unfilled.
House approves imposing deal on unions to avoid railroad strike
On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September.
AP News Summary at 10:18 a.m. EST
Biden welcomes Macron amid friction over US climate law. WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader isn't hiding his displeasure with aspects of Biden's signature climate law that Macron said will have an enormous negative impact on European companies. Biden is set to welcome Macron to the White House on Thursday for a visit that will conclude with the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are deeply concerned about U.S. incentives that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.
Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON (AP) — In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
