A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO