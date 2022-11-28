ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches check in on 5-Star defensive recruits

Premier pro, collegiate and high school training program, Madhouse Training tweeted a photo of members of Alabama football’s coaching staff visiting their facility Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith, currently train at Madhouse alongside multiple other top recruits. The pair currently have Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his top six. They are expected to take official visits to Alabama next week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama

A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama has two young wide receivers in position to be stars next season

Alabama fans thoroughly enjoyed the greatest collection of wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Jaylen Waddle made it a quartet a year later, but the trio of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III had Brian Daboll/Steve Sarkisian rejoicing, quarterbacks happy, and defensive backs scared to death. Some thought the 2021 class of receivers would bring the same excitement; however, Agiye Hall is at Texas and Christian Leary is in the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mercerbears.com

Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52

MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
MACON, GA
tdalabamamag.com

Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team

Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants

In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays

Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school remains in shock and in mourning this week after suddenly losing a beloved teacher. School district leaders say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday. Beloved. Selfless. Kind. Those words don’t even begin to describe Jennifer Bible, according...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy