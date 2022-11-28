Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
SDSU serving as 'maturity game' for Alabama after strong PKI showing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is fresh off an impressive showing in Portland, Ore., where it captured wins over then-No. 20 Michigan State and top-ranked North Carolina and lost to a still-undefeated UConn team that won the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide (6-1) once...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches check in on 5-Star defensive recruits
Premier pro, collegiate and high school training program, Madhouse Training tweeted a photo of members of Alabama football’s coaching staff visiting their facility Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith, currently train at Madhouse alongside multiple other top recruits. The pair currently have Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his top six. They are expected to take official visits to Alabama next week.
tdalabamamag.com
Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama
A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
UCLA Advances to Championship Game After Dominating Alabama 3-0
CARY, N.C. – The UCLA women's soccer team advanced to the College Cup final for the sixth time in program history after downing Alabama by a score of 3-0 on Friday night in a battle of No. 1 seeds at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Bruins (21-2-1) will now face...
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama has two young wide receivers in position to be stars next season
Alabama fans thoroughly enjoyed the greatest collection of wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Jaylen Waddle made it a quartet a year later, but the trio of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III had Brian Daboll/Steve Sarkisian rejoicing, quarterbacks happy, and defensive backs scared to death. Some thought the 2021 class of receivers would bring the same excitement; however, Agiye Hall is at Texas and Christian Leary is in the transfer portal.
mercerbears.com
Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52
MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to all players in the transfer portal from November
Coaching staff changes may be coming soon for Alabama football, but the exodus of players is happening. Six athletes entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal in November. One removed his name — Khyree Jackson — but he will re-enter next Monday. The Crimson Tide mostly had...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team
Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Woman from famous Alabama civil rights protest photo dies at 81
Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81. She died Tuesday in Detroit, her home since the 1970s, daughter Lasuria Allman said. A cause wasn’t disclosed. King-Chalmers, 21 at the time,...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school remains in shock and in mourning this week after suddenly losing a beloved teacher. School district leaders say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday. Beloved. Selfless. Kind. Those words don’t even begin to describe Jennifer Bible, according...
Birmingham approves updated zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an update to zoning laws that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. “I think it’s the right, progressive thing to do,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the city council before the vote. The updated zoning also clears the way...
247Sports
