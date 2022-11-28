ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US metro areas with the worst air pollution

By Jane Allison Gunn
Canva

US metro areas with the worst air pollution

"The Crown" episode " Act of God " recreated for viewers the Great Smog of London, a catastrophic fog of polluted air that settled over the city in the winter of 1952. Sometimes called the Big Smoke, a dense cloud of coal-choked air turned day to night and killed thousands. An almost identical event had already occurred in 1948, in Donora, Pennsylvania. Home to the Donora Zinc Works, Donora was consumed by a dense smog filled with airborne pollutants released during zinc smelting. When the same unusual weather patterns that caused the disaster in Donora materialized in London, scientists knew what was coming but it was too late to act.

Following other tragedies in New York and the smoggiest day on record in Los Angeles , the U.S. government passed the Air Pollution Control Act of 1955—the predecessor of the Clean Air Acts. Nixon's administration established the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970 with the mission of enforcing regulations, collaborating with other organizations and sponsors, and educating the public about the hazards of pollution. The EPA has been successful in improving air quality in places like Donora.

Burning fossil fuels is the primary cause of both air pollution and climate change . In 2022, wildfires in the West —most of which were human-caused—were also culprits in the most polluted areas. Stacker compiled a list of the metro areas with the worst air pollution in the U.S. using the 2022 American Lung Association's State of the Air Report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urEZO_0jPzClg300
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25 (tie). Augusta, Georgia

- Annual particle pollution: #25 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4i5Z_0jPzClg300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25 (tie). Shreveport, Louisiana

- Annual particle pollution: #25 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hur2e_0jPzClg300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. St. Louis

- Annual particle pollution: #24 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6zAt_0jPzClg300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22 (tie). Chicago

- Annual particle pollution: #22 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: #16 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcuSC_0jPzClg300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22 (tie). Houston

- Annual particle pollution: #22 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: #8 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8dqW_0jPzClg300
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#21. Yakima, Washington

- Annual particle pollution: #21 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #9 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLI10_0jPzClg300
Arbo.lifestyle // Wikimedia Commons

#18 (tie). McAllen, Texas

- Annual particle pollution: #18 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohEUb_0jPzClg300
Canva

#18 (tie). Philadelphia

- Annual particle pollution: #18 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kN0kh_0jPzClg300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18 (tie). Eugene, Oregon

- Annual particle pollution: #18 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #15 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0FoC_0jPzClg300
Canva

#16 (tie). Detroit

- Annual particle pollution: #16 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: #24 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtnH1_0jPzClg300
Cody Markhart // Shutterstock

#16 (tie). Redding, California

- Annual particle pollution: #16 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #5 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #23 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2yf5_0jPzClg300
Ahturner // Shutterstock

#15. Bend, Oregon

- Annual particle pollution: #15 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUBuM_0jPzClg300
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pittsburgh

- Annual particle pollution: #14 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #22 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDAMw_0jPzClg300
Canva

#13. Indianapolis

- Annual particle pollution: #13 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIpgc_0jPzClg300
photo.ua // Shutterstock

#12. Cincinnati

- Annual particle pollution: #12 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKOhx_0jPzClg300
Johnny Habell // Shutterstock

#11. Sacramento, California

- Annual particle pollution: #11 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #7 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #9 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUPUy_0jPzClg300
Cbl62 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. El Centro, California

- Annual particle pollution: #10 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: Not ranked in top 24 most polluted metropolitan areas
- High ozone days: #15 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEAJw_0jPzClg300
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Chico, California

- Annual particle pollution: #9 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #6 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #20 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5lYp_0jPzClg300
Dreamframer // Shutterstock

#8. Phoenix

- Annual particle pollution: #8 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #11 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #5 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrrX7_0jPzClg300
Canva

#7. Fairbanks, Alaska

- Annual particle pollution: #7 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #3 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwCz7_0jPzClg300
Ahturner // Shutterstock

#6. Medford, Oregon

- Annual particle pollution: #6 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #21 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: Not ranked in top 25 most polluted metropolitan areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atUBu_0jPzClg300
Canva

#5. Los Angeles

- Annual particle pollution: #5 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #8 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #1 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbnvU_0jPzClg300
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#4. San Jose, California

- Annual particle pollution: #4 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #4 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #13 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qydXq_0jPzClg300
Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#2 (tie). Fresno, California

- Annual particle pollution: #2 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #1 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #4 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0xQt_0jPzClg300
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#2 (tie). Visalia, California

- Annual particle pollution: #2 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #9 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #3 most polluted metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4jOt_0jPzClg300
Canva

#1. Bakersfield, California

- Annual particle pollution: #1 most polluted metropolitan area
- High 24-hour particle pollution days: #2 most polluted metropolitan area
- High ozone days: #2 most polluted metropolitan area

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

