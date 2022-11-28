Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Hamm Middle School Closed — Updated at 11 a.m. — From Arlington Public Schools: “Closure Alert: Dorothy Hamm Middle School is closed today, Fri, Dec 2… The closure is due to impacts from a water leak that have affected both water and heating in the building.” [Twitter]
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Daily Debrief for Dec 1, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 6802 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 1, 2022. Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022) 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s...
Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas
Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
DAR announces student scholarships
Arlington House Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution www.arlingtonhousedar.org For Immediate Release Contact: Jacqueline Quigley, Regent [email protected]. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Arlington House Chapter, is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for students living in Arlington County. Over thirty-five scholarships are awarded nationally in fulfillment of the Society’s goal to support General Washington’s desire to foster “an enlightened public opinion”.
Former prosecutor launches bid to replace his boss as Arlington’s Commonwealth’s Attorney
Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti now has a challenger — someone who once worked for her. Former Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Katcher will go up against the incumbent in the Democratic primary in June. Katcher was hired as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney by Theo Stamos in 2012 and he was promoted to deputy in 2021 near the outset of Dehghani-Tafti’s tenure.
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
Wagamama in Clarendon does not look like it will be opening this year
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) It does not appear that the Asian-inspired restaurant Wagamama will be opening in Clarendon this year. Back in March, the London-based chain with more than 200 locations in 27 countries announced it was set to move into Oz’s former home at 2950 Clarendon Blvd by the summer. It was a move that elicited excitement from many, considering Wagamama’s popularity overseas.
Free clinic this Saturday will help people who want their criminal record expunged
This Saturday, Arlington County’s top prosecutor, its Circuit Court clerk and some attorneys will help people who want their criminal record expunged for free. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Arlington Presbyterian Church, located off Columbia Pike at 918 S. Lincoln Street. It will provide everything attendees need in one place to request arrests that did not result in convictions be removed from their record.
New historic marker honors final resting place for early Halls Hill community
(Updated at 8:50 p.m.) A new historic marker has gone up at the 138-year-old Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery, honoring the final resting place for a number of early Halls Hill leaders. The county installed a historic marker in October at Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery on N. Culpepper Street in the...
Woman groped one block from police HQ in Courthouse
Arlington County police are investigating a sexual battery incident just a block from their headquarters in Courthouse. It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Troy Street, as a woman was walking her dog. From an ACPD crime report:. SEXUAL BATTERY, 2022-11280277, 1300 block of...
Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!
Join us December 10 & 11 for our Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series. We have a myriad of fun and festive programs from linoleum block wrapping paper printing and buttonhole book making workshops led by Eliza Clifford to a meditative grid workshop and Calligraphy Card Making with Anjelika Deogirikar. Join these wonderful artists and get creative this holiday season!
