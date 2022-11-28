Read full article on original website
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
A card game is strengthening the bond among England's players at the World Cup as they prepare to play Senegal in the round of 16
NBC San Diego
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for December 3
Knockout football is officially underway. It has been a long and treacherous start for some teams as the beginning of the 2022 FIFA World Cup reaches its conclusion. There have been many upsets, including Germany’s elimination despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their group finale. And there have been many great underdog stories, like the United States who reached the knockout stage after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
NBC San Diego
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
USA trails Netherlands 1-0 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States plays the Netherlands on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The last time the Americans advanced that far in the tournament was 2002 and the team has relished its ability to prove to the audience back home that it can actually compete in soccer on the biggest stage. The Dutch squad is battling the flu before the match and took a day off from training. United States player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands. Argentina and Lionel Messi also play Saturday against Australia.
NBC San Diego
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
USA vs. Netherlands game: Chicago Fire hosts sold-out World Cup watch party on Northwest Side
The winner of Saturday's match will go on to the semi-finals to take on either Argentina or Australia, who also play Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
NBC San Diego
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
NBC San Diego
