TAG Heuer and Watches of Switzerland Team Up to Unveil a ’70s-Inspired Panda Carrera

When the Carrera first debuted in 1963, it marked the first model to establish Jack Heuer’s legacy within the brand. Since then, the Carrera has become synonymous with TAG Heuer . In its nearly 60-year run, it’s taken many forms, from classic, sporty versions reminiscent of the original Ref. 2477 to more avant-garde variations like the latest Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Polychrome . Last week, the brand teamed up with Watches of Switzerland on an exclusive limited-edition Carrera panda inspired by the 1970s.

The Carreras of the ’70s, like the Ref. 1153 or 2447SN, were notable for their contrasting off-white dials and black markers, chapter ring and subdials. The black and white style became known as the “panda” and for decades has been a sought after colorway. The Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera Exclusive showcases this iconic design with contemporary 42mm proportions. The look is complete with the option of either a stainless-steel bracelet or a perforated black leather strap, with each style limited to just 125 pieces.

Limited Edition Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera Exclusive

The modern touches of this vintage inspired Carrera extend to the movement. The Watches of Switzerland Group Carrera houses TAG Heuer’s impressive Heuer 02 caliber, which offers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance up to 100 meters.

“We have been in partnership with TAG Heuer for over 40 years; an enduring partnership which has seen us celebrate many key anniversaries together or significant launches likes this new Exclusive,” said Craig Bolton, President of the Watches of Switzerland Group UK & Europe. “We know fans of the brand will appreciate a timepiece that encompasses the driving ethos of TAG Heuer and the brand’s strong ties to motorsport and our dedicated, knowledgeable, showroom experts will take pride in presenting this exclusive limited edition to clients.”

The Limited Edition Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera is available today exclusively through Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb and Watches of Switzerland showrooms in the US and the UK, as well as online on the Watches of Switzerland website . The perforated black leather strap variation will set you back $6,350 while the stainless steel bracelet version costs slightly more at $6,450.