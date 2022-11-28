ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

TAG Heuer and Watches of Switzerland Team Up to Unveil a ’70s-Inspired Panda Carrera

By Cait Bazemore
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgZFk_0jPzCSr800

When the Carrera first debuted in 1963, it marked the first model to establish Jack Heuer’s legacy within the brand. Since then, the Carrera has become synonymous with TAG Heuer . In its nearly 60-year run, it’s taken many forms, from classic, sporty versions reminiscent of the original Ref. 2477 to more avant-garde variations like the latest Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Polychrome . Last week, the brand teamed up with Watches of Switzerland on an exclusive limited-edition Carrera panda inspired by the 1970s.

The Carreras of the ’70s, like the Ref. 1153 or 2447SN, were notable for their contrasting off-white dials and black markers, chapter ring and subdials. The black and white style became known as the “panda” and for decades has been a sought after colorway. The Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera Exclusive showcases this iconic design with contemporary 42mm proportions. The look is complete with the option of either a stainless-steel bracelet or a perforated black leather strap, with each style limited to just 125 pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyyiW_0jPzCSr800
Limited Edition Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera Exclusive

The modern touches of this vintage inspired Carrera extend to the movement. The Watches of Switzerland Group Carrera houses TAG Heuer’s impressive Heuer 02 caliber, which offers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance up to 100 meters.

“We have been in partnership with TAG Heuer for over 40 years; an enduring partnership which has seen us celebrate many key anniversaries together or significant launches likes this new Exclusive,” said Craig Bolton, President of the Watches of Switzerland Group UK & Europe. “We know fans of the brand will appreciate a timepiece that encompasses the driving ethos of TAG Heuer and the brand’s strong ties to motorsport and our dedicated, knowledgeable, showroom experts will take pride in presenting this exclusive limited edition to clients.”

The Limited Edition Watches of Switzerland Group TAG Heuer Carrera is available today exclusively through Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb and Watches of Switzerland showrooms in the US and the UK, as well as online on the Watches of Switzerland website . The perforated black leather strap variation will set you back $6,350 while the stainless steel bracelet version costs slightly more at $6,450.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Bulgari Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Version of Its Award-Winning Octo Finnisimo Watch

Since the debut of Bulgari’s first Octo Finissimo in 2014, the collection has taken the watch industry by storm. It has broken numerous world records, including thinnest automatic watch, thinnest tourbillon movement, thinnest tourbillon watch, thinnest minute-repeater watch, thinnest mechanical-chronograph movement, thinnest tourbillon-chronograph watch and thinnest perpetual-calendar watch. Through each impressive iteration, the core of the timepiece’s design—an angular case and an integrated bracelet—has remained and has become synonymous with the Bulgari name. Today, the brand builds on this lasting legacy in partnership with Phillips for a stunning limited-edition variation: the Octo Finissimo Special Edition Phillips in Association with Bacs...
Robb Report

Breguet Just Unveiled Two New Limited-Edition Watches for Its Reine de Naples Collection

When it comes to watch brands with deep-rooted histories, Breguet is among the most storied with work in the field of watchmaking for nearly 250 years. The brand’s first wristwatch came in 1812: a bespoke piece for Napoleon’s sister, Caroline Murat, Queen of Naples. The timepiece was a unique oblong egg shape with an ultra-feminine design. Decades later, that watch went on to inspire Breguet’s Reine de Naples collection, known for its oval case. Today, the brand builds on this lineage with two new limited-edition references for the collection, each showcasing the Swiss watchmaker’s interpretation of the “expanding hands” complication. The...
Robb Report

A Simple Swatch That Once Belonged to Pope Francis Could Fetch $100,000 at Auction

When it comes to provenance, there’s never been a watch auction like this. On November 30, Rago/Wright in Chicago will hold a special auction of 49 timepieces, many with exceptional back stories—like an unassuming black Swatch from the 2010s that belonged to Pope Francis. Estimated to fetch between $10,000 and $100,000, the 34 mm wristwatch, which comes with a box, papers and a framed letter of provenance from The Vatican and The Green Bay Diocese, is one of 49 lots that make up the “Once Upon a Time Watch Project,” a sale whose proceeds, including the 25 percent buyer’s premium, will benefit...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

Watchfinder Is Expanding Its Pre-Owned Inventory With a New Global Marketplace

Watchfinder, the Richemont-owned seller of pre-owned watches, is starting a marketplace division to sell watches offered by third-party dealers along the lines of the way Chrono24 or eBay operate. The marketplace will allow Watchfinder to offer a wider selection of inventory while offering sellers access to its extensive customer base. Watchfinder currently sells pre-owned inventory online as well as via a network of showrooms and boutiques across the UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland, the US and Canada. Since it started 20 years ago, its model has been to buy and own every watch it has sold, with each...
Robb Report

Meet the Italian Footwear Company Making Shoes for Some of Menswear’s Coolest Brands

After teaming up with New Balance on a cobranded capsule centered on the 327 model, Charaf Tajer, the founder of hip London-based label Casablanca, sensed the potential of the footwear category and scouted a production partner.   Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo and Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis had similar experiences.  Coincidentally, they all ran into Search N Design, an Italy-based shoe specialist, which has no production capacity of its own but proved reliable and flexible.  Based in Civitanova Marche, Italy and with an expected turnover of €8.9 million in 2022, the company has built a formula securing competitive advantage despite having no manufacturing plants.  Founded in 2016,...
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet’s Latest Watch Revives an Archival Style Made for a 16th-Century Pope

Imagine, if you will, that it’s the mid-17th century… and you’re the Pope. In other words: you’re a baller, and you can do whatever the heck you please. Such was the case roughly 400 years ago when Pope Alexander VII was suffering from insomnia—insomnia, he posited, that was made worse due to the ticking of a clock. Putting in a special request to the Campani brothers—clockmakers based in Rome—he ordered a “night clock” that wouldn’t disturb his precious slumber. The brothers delivered a special timepiece on which the time was read not conventionally via a dial with hours around the periphery,...
Robb Report

Midas Mummies? Ancient Cadavers With Golden Tongues Were Just Discovered in a Cemetery Near Cairo

Several ancient tombs containing mummies with gold tongues in their mouths have been discovered by archaeologists in the ancient cemetery Qewaisna, located roughly 40 miles north of Cairo, Egypt. The finds date between 300 BCE and 640 CE. Egypt’s Supreme Council for Archaeology said it found an extension of the cemetery that contained archaeological tombs dating to various periods. In some of the mummies’ mouths, a number of golden chips in the form of human tongues were found in a poor state of preservation. Several mummies were also discovered with gold on the bones directly underneath their linen wraps. Some of the gold chips had been...
Robb Report

This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan.  Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
CarBuzz.com

New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All

Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
Robb Report

First Drive: Lamborghini’s Savage New 802 HP Countach Would Leave the ’80s Original in the Dust

History is a powerful commodity for an automaker, but also a dangerous one. The line between reverential and pastiche is often fuzzy, and the list of retro-themed products that fell on the wrong side of it is long and ignominious. Who can recall Volkswagen’s front-wheel-drive New Beetle without wincing?  The risks for a supercar maker are greater still, and never more so than when dealing with a car as utterly famous as the Lamborghini Countach. The original was a sensation when it debuted in 1974, Marcello Gandini’s wedge-shaped design impressing every bit as much as the performance of the hand-built V-12...
Robb Report

Meet the Young Shoe Brand Making Chelsea Boots as Light and Comfortable as Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Rakoh is a footwear brand built around comfort. But it was the experience of discomfort—in particular, the business casual shoes that are de rigueur at Harvard Business School—that inspired founder and CEO Raphael Kohlberg to create something better. “I kept thinking, ‘My feet are killing me’,” Kohlberg recalls of his student days. “And I looked very hard and I could not find a pair of shoes that I thought were stylish, appropriate and comfortable.” Kohlberg had begun pursuing his MBA in...
Robb Report

Whisky Prices Are Rising as Investors Increasingly Park Their Money in Booze

Recent financial news has not exactly painted a rosy picture—the markets have been volatile over the past year, a recession could be looming (or not) and crypto seems to be in an inexorable downward spiral. So what’s a safe bet for an investor with some extra cash these days? According to a recent article in the Financial Times, the answer might be rare scotch whisky—and we’re talking real bottles, not NFTs here. There have been real world examples of spectacular whisky sales over the past few years, some of which we’ve covered here—for example, the record-setting sale of a barrel of...
Robb Report

Jaeger-LeCoultre Drops 3 New Watches Featuring Miniature Painting for the Holidays

Who doesn’t want a little peace this holiday season? Jaeger-LeCoultre is bringing a touch of serenity to its latest trio of Rendez-Vous timepieces depicting scenes of nature in Japanese style through Métiers d’Arts techniques such as a swimming koi fish, a hovering crane and a kingfisher bird perched on a flowering red Quince tree. The timepieces showcase three artisanal areas of JLC’s expertise including lacquer work, miniature painting and gem-setting. The highlight is the Koi edition with a black dial featuring the bright orange Japansese fish taking a dip into the blue rippling water of a pond just beneath a weeping...
Robb Report

Heaven Hill’s Annual Unicorn Whiskey Is an Innovative Bourbon Blend

The annual Parker’s Heritage Collection whiskey release from Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill changes every year, but one thing remains the same—it is always interesting, and collectors snap up these bottles when they hit the shelves. Details of the 2022 edition were just announced, and it looks like this year will follow suit. Parker’s Heritage Collection is named after the late Heaven Hill master distiller Parker Beam, who worked at the distillery for over half a century before he passed away in 2017. His father, Earl Beam, left his family’s namesake distillery to join Heaven Hill as master distiller in 1946, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach

A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views.  Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
VERO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Moser’s New Streamliner Watches Get an Elegant Take on the Rainbow Trend

If anyone can make a tourbillon with a rainbow sapphire bezel look minimalist, it’s H. Moser & Cie. The 40 mm Streamliner Tourbillon Rainbow pairs what may be watchmaking’s two most extroverted elements with a minimalist dial—subtle indexes, no logo, hands only—and the result is a very streamlined Streamliner. The hugely popular rainbow trend involves setting a gradient of multi-colored fancy sapphires into the bezel, in either round or baguette cuts. Selecting the right color stones for the setting is a serious undertaking and if one isn’t careful, it can look a bit neon. But in Moser’s hands the halo...
Robb Report

Tiffany & Co. Just Unveiled a $40,000 Car-Shaped Clock Inspired by 1950s Vintage Racers

At the intersection of cars, horology and fine jewelry sits Tiffany’s Time for Speed collection. The new line of mechanical clocks, which was unveiled on Thursday, pairs the house’s centuries-long history of handcrafting trophies with its expertise in watchmaking and gemsetting. Carefully forged from aluminum, each clock is shaped like a 1950s race car and finished in a Tiffany Blue hue, of course. The tires on each 10-pound “car” are made from handsome black rubber and contrasted by stainless-steel spoked rims. At the front, the gleaming radiator grille sports a “T&CO” monogram, while the bonnet is emblazoned with a “5” in honor of...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

Pharrell Reimagines Moncler’s Beloved Puffer Jacket With a Special Rubber Edition

Moncler is continuing to heat up the streets with its next anniversary collab. The French-Italian label dropped a new Maya 70 jacket with a stylish redesign by American musician, producer and auctioneer Pharrell Williams. The hooded, all-black puffer jacket will mark the seventh and final release from the brand’s “Maya 70 Collaborations” series that launched this year in celebration of Moncler’s 70th birthday. Seven designers were invited to redesign the outerwear including Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Thom Browne and Rick Owens. Williams’s take, however, exists in a subtly cool world of its own. For this collaboration, the multi-hyphenate talent re-envisioned the Italian down...
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy