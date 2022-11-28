ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaXdX_0jPzCOZS00
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district.Photo byiStock

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area.

Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth University), which would help Centennial students to get into college post-graduation. Qualified seniors will have automatic admissions into he college through the collaboration.

“This agreement provides our students with a four-year college opportunity that aligns well with our two-year degree and career options offered to our students via our recently signed automatic admissions agreement with Bucks County Community College,” said, Dr. Dana T. Bedden, the Superintendent of Centennial School District.

“Our high school students will now have a strong two-by-two-by-two model which offers opportunities to attend Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, automatic admissions to Bucks County Community College for industry certification and/or two-year degree, or guaranteed admissions to the Commonwealth University which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.”

Learn more about the recent agreement at the official website of Centennial School District.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bucks County Solicitor is Lawyer of the Year

The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently presented Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan with its 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. He received the award during an event in Harrisburg in recognition of his work advocating on behalf of the county and its residents as head of the Bucks County Law Department. In the past year, Khan and his team have scored critical wins in lawsuits brought against the county, as well as taken aim at those who have done harm to the county or its residents.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

9/11 Memorial Trail, With Stops in Bucks County, Receives Major Donation from New Business Partner

Photo bySen. Steve Santarsiero (Facebook) A national trail, which goes through a part of Bucks County, just announced a major partnership that also came with a hefty donation. The September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance announced today a major Corporate Partnership with WM, formally known as Waste Management. The announcement was made at Washington Crossing State Park on Wednesday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Owner of Yardley Middle Eastern Restaurant to Celebrate Anniversary of Immigration With Free Falafels

A Middle Eastern restaurant chain, with their latest location opened in Bucks County, will be celebrating a person milestone with free food. Pita Chip, a Philadelphia-based Middle Eastern chain, will be celebrating their founder’s “Americaversary” by giving away falafels and bowls to their first 79 customers at all locations on Dec. 9. The number signifies the year that the chain’s owner, Omar Alsaadi, emigrated to the United States; he started the business soon after moving from Syria in December of 1979.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Ranked Among the Top Areas in the State With the Most Incoming Investments

GDP Growth ($ in millions) – $14,226. For those who are financially savvy, Bucks County is definitely on a list of places to make a home and/or start a business, as these results show how lucrative thee economic environment of the area is. Regularly touted as one of the greatest areas to live in in the Philadelphia area, the statistics show how the area is a natural source of opportunity for wealth and investments of all kinds.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

The Newtown Holiday Parade Will Be Held This Weekend. Here is a List of This Year’s Emcees and Judges

One of Bucks county’s most popular holiday parades will be held this weekend, with a group of locals hosting the event for the community. The Newtown Holiday Parade will be held in Newtown on Dec. 4. As with every year, a group of local residents has been chosen as judges and emcees for the fun event. All those who are involved are affiliated with the Newtown Business Association (NBA).
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy