This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University

The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. Photo by iStock

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area.

Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth University), which would help Centennial students to get into college post-graduation. Qualified seniors will have automatic admissions into he college through the collaboration.

“This agreement provides our students with a four-year college opportunity that aligns well with our two-year degree and career options offered to our students via our recently signed automatic admissions agreement with Bucks County Community College,” said, Dr. Dana T. Bedden, the Superintendent of Centennial School District.

“Our high school students will now have a strong two-by-two-by-two model which offers opportunities to attend Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, automatic admissions to Bucks County Community College for industry certification and/or two-year degree, or guaranteed admissions to the Commonwealth University which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.”