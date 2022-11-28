ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, at select venues around the state.

Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4 for the show that will feature selections including “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite,” a statement from the orchestra said. The music will feature vocal numbers from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the West Virginia State University Chorus, the University of Charleston Choir and the Symphony Chorus of Parkersburg.

“There’s something for everyone at this year’s sounds of the season concert – and we are looking forward to sharing some cheer with you and yours at the start of this merry season!” Merrill said.

The concert will be held in Lewisburg on Dec. 2, in Charleston on Dec. 3 and in Parkersburg on Dec. 4.

Hinton, WV
