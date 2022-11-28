EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond announced the Citylink route will have some changes starting on Dec. 5. Beginning on Dec. 5, two new routes will be added to Citylink to make routes more accessible and effective. These two new routes, Route 5 and Route 6, will service the growing demand for the Broadway corridor and the I-35 corridor. In addition to the new routes, there will also be some minor modifications made to Route 3 and Route 4, which service loops from 2nd to 15th streets and around the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

EDMOND, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO