okcfox.com
What's Going On: Holiday Fun
We are taking a look at some great events for all the holiday fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
QuikTrip expects locations in Moore and Oklahoma City to be open in 2024
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has gotten updates on two QuikTrip locations coming to the Oklahoma City metro. Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said a location in Moore on the southwest corner of 27th and I-35 has a bid out for construction. The chain hopes construction...
OKC police officers gather at Academy Sports + Outdoors for "Shop with a Cop" event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police officers gathered at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store along S. Walker on Friday to partake in "Shop with a Cop." During the holiday season, OKCPD partners with local non-profit organizations who provide funds to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children from at-risk areas in Oklahoma City.
CHEF'STORE: Chocoletta's Eatery
This new OKC restaurant will make you smile from the inside out with its food and hospitality. Chocoletta’s Eatery is located at 3815 N. Kelley Avenue, in Oklahoma City. They're open at 11 am Monday through Sunday and you can call them at 405 300 2230. Check them out...
Twin Peaks: World Cup Watch Party Destination
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell and twin peaks girl Mishell are sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can join in on the fun with great food and costume's on Halloween weekend!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC...
Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
Third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive gets underway
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The third annual FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive launches on Thursday. The drive helps get bikes to kids in need during the holiday season. This year’s bike drive is dedicated to John Ballard, the late director of OK Bikes4Kids, the non-profit that benefits from the drive. Ballard recently lost a battle with cancer.
City of Edmond waiving utility deposits for domestic violence survivors
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond is waiving deposits to set up utilities for domestic violence survivors. Edmond partnered with the YWCA Oklahoma City and Palomar: Oklahoma City's Family Justice Center in the effort. According to Angela Beatty, chief programs officer for the YWCA Oklahoma City, utility...
City of Edmond to add 2 new routes to Citylink beginning in January 2023
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond announced the Citylink route will have some changes starting on Dec. 5. Beginning on Dec. 5, two new routes will be added to Citylink to make routes more accessible and effective. These two new routes, Route 5 and Route 6, will service the growing demand for the Broadway corridor and the I-35 corridor. In addition to the new routes, there will also be some minor modifications made to Route 3 and Route 4, which service loops from 2nd to 15th streets and around the University of Central Oklahoma campus.
Affidavit to increase bond reveals Joseph Kennedy allegedly confessed to murders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Newly unsealed court documents reveal that Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men, allegedly confessed to a woman in Gore that he had killed them because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy was transported back to Oklahoma...
Okmulgee DA claims Kennedy confessed to killing four men, raises bond
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office alleged Friday Joseph Kennedy confessed to killing and mutilating four men in October. The revelation was announced in an affidavit to increase Kennedy’s bond. The sum has been raised from $500,000 to $10 million. The affidavit claimed...
Tinker AFB in running to get new fleet of KC-46A aircraft
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — More planes and airmen could be coming to Oklahoma. Tinker Air Force Base is a finalist to get a fleet of 12 KC-46A refueling planes. On Thursday evening, officials held a public scoping session at the Reed Conference Center to gauge interest. The fleet...
Know the Law: Claim Timeline
After an accident its important that you know the law when it comes to getting in those claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm shares important timelines. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the web at WYGLawFirm.com. You can also find them on Facebook search OKC Personal Injury Lawyers.
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
Yukon Public Schools receives donation to pay off students' lunch account balances
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Over 75 students at a Yukon public elementary school who had a negative lunch account balance received an early Christmas present on Thursday. Students at Parkland Elementary received Christmas early thanks to a generous donation from the Roger J. Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund paying for over 75 students' negative lunch account balances. The donation came out to $1,037.
"Building issue" closes off portion of Shidler Elementary, displacing students & teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The school issued the following update to families:. Beginning Monday, December 5th all Shidler students will report in-person to Shidler for school. Students will eat breakfast at Shidler following our regular 8:00-8:30 am breakfast schedule. PK, K and 1st grade students will have class...
Norman bridge closing due to 'serious structural concern'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday due to a "serious structural concern" found following multiple inspections. Detour routes will be set up along 48th Avenue NE. An engineering firm has been awarded a contract to...
OKCPD investigates drive-by shooting in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. It happened outside a home on SE 51st near Bryant. Investigators say one person was shot several times while on the front porch of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not...
Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
Police Investigate Shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City
A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting near West Reno and Portland Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest. So far officers haven't given a description of the suspect.
