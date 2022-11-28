Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
foxnebraska.com
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
foxnebraska.com
South Heartland District reports increase of COVID, RSV cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department said they are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Executive Director Michele Bever said the district so far has confirmed 129 cases of COVID, compared to 80 last week. “We’ve seen very sharp increases in COVID-19 cases...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island celebrates younger generation in leadership roles
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island turns to young leaders to help guide the community forward. The city's new economic development director is in her 30's and she's investing in the youth. Juniors from different schools across the Hall County region came together to put forward ideas and show...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney's Christmas Walk brings holiday spirit to downtown
KEARNEY, Neb. — There may not have been snow, but there was plenty of holiday cheer and spirit Thursday night as the City of Kearney held their Annual Christmas Walk On The Bricks. People gathered along Central Avenue to enjoy the festivities. There were hayrack rides, holiday treats and...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: World AIDS Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hoping to decrease the stigma of HIV, each year, organizations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic. Thursday, December 1, is World AIDS Day. Jeremy Eschliman with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more. This year’s Theme: “Putting ourselves to the Test:...
foxnebraska.com
Give Where You Live returns to the Kearney Area, benefiting 181 local nonprofits
KEARNEY, Neb. — “Discover Local Giving” was the theme for this year’s Give Where You Live campaign. As we close in on the time of year centered around helping others, Thursday was all about giving to local organizations and causes in the Kearney area. This year...
foxnebraska.com
Crusaders emphasize 'Trust, Toughness, Togetherness' this season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — There are certain aspects in sports you can't teach, like height or experience, but the Grand Island Central Catholic Girls' Basketball team has plenty of both. The Crusaders have three six-foot players, including their two top scorers from 2021, Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods. GICC...
Comments / 0