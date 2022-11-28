ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, NE

foxnebraska.com

Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

South Heartland District reports increase of COVID, RSV cases

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department said they are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Executive Director Michele Bever said the district so far has confirmed 129 cases of COVID, compared to 80 last week. “We’ve seen very sharp increases in COVID-19 cases...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island celebrates younger generation in leadership roles

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island turns to young leaders to help guide the community forward. The city's new economic development director is in her 30's and she's investing in the youth. Juniors from different schools across the Hall County region came together to put forward ideas and show...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney's Christmas Walk brings holiday spirit to downtown

KEARNEY, Neb. — There may not have been snow, but there was plenty of holiday cheer and spirit Thursday night as the City of Kearney held their Annual Christmas Walk On The Bricks. People gathered along Central Avenue to enjoy the festivities. There were hayrack rides, holiday treats and...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: World AIDS Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hoping to decrease the stigma of HIV, each year, organizations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic. Thursday, December 1, is World AIDS Day. Jeremy Eschliman with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more. This year’s Theme: “Putting ourselves to the Test:...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crusaders emphasize 'Trust, Toughness, Togetherness' this season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — There are certain aspects in sports you can't teach, like height or experience, but the Grand Island Central Catholic Girls' Basketball team has plenty of both. The Crusaders have three six-foot players, including their two top scorers from 2021, Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods. GICC...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

