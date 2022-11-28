Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
OKDHS launching regional family meetings across Oklahoma to get families off waitlist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is launching regional family meetings across Oklahoma to assist families who are moving onto DDS services from the waitlist. This summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing applications from over 5,100 Oklahomans as part of ending the...
okcfox.com
"We don't feel safe here." A transgender teen and their family flee Texas.
Dec. 2, 2022 — Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
okcfox.com
GoFundMe created for unexpected death of 37-year-old Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma country singer passed just hours after he married his wife on Nov. 26. Friends, family, and the community are continuing to mourn his loss. A GoFundMe has been created to help relieve any financial stress Flint's new wife may be experiencing. The GoFundMe...
okcfox.com
Study finds that Sonic is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma-based Sonic is the most popular fast-food restaurant in the Sooner State. The study was conducted by Pricelisto. It analyzed Google data and looked at search interest and popularity over the past 12 months. McDonalds and Arby's were found to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma tax credits aim to bring jobs to rural communities
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state is prioritizing investments into rural communities. Applications for tax credits through the Rural Jobs Act opened on Thursday on the State Department of Commerce's website. In a bipartisan effort during the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed and the Governor signed a law...
okcfox.com
Funeral services announced for Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Red Dirt country music artist Jake Flint reportedly died in his sleep early Sunday, Nov. 26. The day before, he was marrying his partner Brenda Wilson. Flint was 37 years old. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. The family...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting gender transition services for those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Jim Olsen filed a bill that aims to ban healthcare professionals from providing gender transition services to people under the age of 21. House Bill 1011 would prohibit healthcare professionals from providing, attempting to provide or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for healthy people under the age of 21.
okcfox.com
Tailgating Oklahoma: Head Country Bar-B-Que
Whether you're tailgating or cooking for the holidays, spice things up with a little Head Country Bar-B-Que. CR Head with Head Country Bar-B-Que shows us how to take your food to the next level. For more on all the products, Head Country offers head to Headcountry.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED...
okcfox.com
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
okcfox.com
GOP governors call on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Comments / 0