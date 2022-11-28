ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

"We don't feel safe here." A transgender teen and their family flee Texas.

Dec. 2, 2022 — Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma tax credits aim to bring jobs to rural communities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state is prioritizing investments into rural communities. Applications for tax credits through the Rural Jobs Act opened on Thursday on the State Department of Commerce's website. In a bipartisan effort during the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed and the Governor signed a law...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting gender transition services for those under 21

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Jim Olsen filed a bill that aims to ban healthcare professionals from providing gender transition services to people under the age of 21. House Bill 1011 would prohibit healthcare professionals from providing, attempting to provide or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for healthy people under the age of 21.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tailgating Oklahoma: Head Country Bar-B-Que

Whether you're tailgating or cooking for the holidays, spice things up with a little Head Country Bar-B-Que. CR Head with Head Country Bar-B-Que shows us how to take your food to the next level. For more on all the products, Head Country offers head to Headcountry.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
WARWICK, RI
GOP governors call on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
TENNESSEE STATE

