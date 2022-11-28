ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

U.S. Falls To Netherlands 3-1, Eliminated From World Cup In Knockout Stage

The United States fell behind early in their second-round clash with the Netherlands on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and were unable to work its way back despite having its share of chances, losing 3-1 to end its run at the tournament.After a point-blank opportunity from Christian Pulisic to open the scoring in the second minute was denied, the Dutch scored in the 10th minute and again on the final touch before halftime after the U.S. had been dominating the final 15 minutes of the first half. The Netherlands added a third goal in the 81st minute...
Deadline

‘Alcarràs’ Filmmaker Carla Simón On The Complexities Of Tradition Versus Innovation In Her Spanish Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Director and co-writer Carla Simón tells a story that’s close to her heart in Alcarràs, Spain’s entry for the International Feature Oscar race. The tale of peach farmers facing eviction and losing more than their home won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. In the film, the Solé family has spent every summer picking the peaches from their orchard in the titular Catalonian village. But this year’s crop could be their last as new plans for the land include cutting down the trees and installing solar panels, which causes a rift within the large, tight-knit family.  During Deadline’s...
fanthatracks.com

New Lucasfilm Collection added to Disney Plus

While it doesn’t appear to be available in the UK yet, Disney Plus in the US have added a new collection for viewers – the Lucasfilm Collection. The new collection includes a number of Star Wars film and TV series, as well as ther newly released Willow series and the 1988 film that spawned it along with Red Tails.

