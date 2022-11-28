Read full article on original website
What we know about William, Kate meeting with Harry, Meghan while in US
William and Kate are visiting Boston ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to New York.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
U.S. Falls To Netherlands 3-1, Eliminated From World Cup In Knockout Stage
The United States fell behind early in their second-round clash with the Netherlands on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and were unable to work its way back despite having its share of chances, losing 3-1 to end its run at the tournament.After a point-blank opportunity from Christian Pulisic to open the scoring in the second minute was denied, the Dutch scored in the 10th minute and again on the final touch before halftime after the U.S. had been dominating the final 15 minutes of the first half. The Netherlands added a third goal in the 81st minute...
‘Alcarràs’ Filmmaker Carla Simón On The Complexities Of Tradition Versus Innovation In Her Spanish Oscar Entry – Contenders International
Director and co-writer Carla Simón tells a story that’s close to her heart in Alcarràs, Spain’s entry for the International Feature Oscar race. The tale of peach farmers facing eviction and losing more than their home won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. In the film, the Solé family has spent every summer picking the peaches from their orchard in the titular Catalonian village. But this year’s crop could be their last as new plans for the land include cutting down the trees and installing solar panels, which causes a rift within the large, tight-knit family. During Deadline’s...
Kate wears Princess Diana emerald choker to Earthshot Prize Awards
Catherine, Princess of Wales, delighted at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards Friday evening, showcasing her sustainable style in a rented gown and accessorizing with an emerald choker once famously worn by her late mother-in-law, Diana.
The UK Navy's new drone submarine is the length of an iconic London bus and will help to 'dominate the underwater battlespace'
The British-built crewless vessel is the length of a double-decker bus, weighs 17 tonnes, and will be able to cover 1,000 miles in a single mission.
fanthatracks.com
New Lucasfilm Collection added to Disney Plus
While it doesn’t appear to be available in the UK yet, Disney Plus in the US have added a new collection for viewers – the Lucasfilm Collection. The new collection includes a number of Star Wars film and TV series, as well as ther newly released Willow series and the 1988 film that spawned it along with Red Tails.
