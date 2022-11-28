The United States fell behind early in their second-round clash with the Netherlands on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and were unable to work its way back despite having its share of chances, losing 3-1 to end its run at the tournament.After a point-blank opportunity from Christian Pulisic to open the scoring in the second minute was denied, the Dutch scored in the 10th minute and again on the final touch before halftime after the U.S. had been dominating the final 15 minutes of the first half. The Netherlands added a third goal in the 81st minute...

19 MINUTES AGO