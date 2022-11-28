ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday

It’s officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The end of Watson’s league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday.

At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach Kevin Stefanski despite a significant win on Sunday behind Jacoby Brissett.

The Texans have lost six consecutive games and started backup Kyle Allen for the first time on Sunday. Houston owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft based on current standings.

Watson was permitted to participate in all team activities starting Nov. 14 under terms of the 11-game suspension.

Watson was acquired from the Texans in March and signed to a $250 million contract. He was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, when the NFL ruled his behavior with massage therapists was “egregious” and “predatory.”

Watson agreed to a $5 million fine and the suspension, and vowed to undergo counseling and treatment.

Since the ruling, Watson was mostly away from the team. He was cleared to attend meetings and use weight room facilities last month.

–Field Level Media

