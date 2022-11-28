Read full article on original website
Mr.Right
4d ago
We went to BonJovi in Omaha, terrible concert and T-shirts for $75. A week later we went to Kid Rock in Omaha, everything was cheaper T-shirts were only $25 and like always puts on a great show!
29
L J
4d ago
TM has been ripping people off since the early 90's. That's why I quit going to concerts. Anyway you look at it it's scalping. The government should have put the kabash on that 30 years ago.
16
4d ago
Yet idiot fans of Taylor Swift will pay$3000 for a ticket. Fans are the problem and then cry poverty.
22
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
