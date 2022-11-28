Read full article on original website
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast
The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Come Home for the Holidays at Bennett Valley Grange
The Bennett Valley Grange is holding its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At this free community event there will be live music by Sonoma Soul, featuring Jamie Jamison on vocals, local-made crafts for sale, a wreathmaking demonstration area, a kids activity table, complimentary hot cocoa and treats, and door prizes.
Fish and Wildlife Will Host a Panel Discussion Featuring Mendocino Cannabis Cultivators at Emerald Cup
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce its participation at the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Sonoma County on Dec.10 and 11. CDFW’s Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) is moderating...
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
Winter storm forecast for Northern California beginning Wednesday evening
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 — A wintry mix of rain, mountain snow, and high winds is forecast to reach Northern California this evening, which will likely impact roads across the North Coast and could bring the first significant winter precipitation to the area. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for inland portions of the North Coast, with snowfall possible as low as 1500 feet elevation, and mountainous areas across the northern portion of the state are also expected to get significant snow starting Wednesday evening.
Sonoma County architectural company announces leadership changes
Two founders of a 35-year-old Santa Rosa architectural firm are stepping back starting next month. Founding Principals Mark Quattrocchi, FAIA, and Steve Kwok, AIA, both of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, will take on the titles of principal emeritus, the firm announced. "As our firm has grown, the cultivation of leadership is...
Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 – The holiday season is here which means festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun this holiday. Looking for holiday shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.
What’s Up This Week – 12.2.22
Can you believe it’s already December? December always brings a bundle of mixed thoughts and emotions as another year comes to a close. And yet, there is still so much to look forward to in the upcoming weeks as the holiday season kicks into high gear. It’s also a time to look back and reflect. It’s the same for The Bloom. The Bloom is four years old this year and has given us enough time to learn more about you, our readers. Did you know that most of you, our readers are from San Francisco? From day one, our largest readership has been from The Bay Area. We’ve also learned that you love our science articles, like, a lot, thanks to Kathleen Scavone’s contribution. You also like the calendars, especially the party calendar. In fact, many of our local readers email events to The Bloom directly. We’ve also learned that although you like small business reviews, you really really like first-hand experiences and especially adventures. Yep, we know this because numbers don’t lie. So, we hope to bring even more of what you like in the new year. If you see some changes in The Bloom in the upcoming months, please know that these changes reflect what most interests you! In the meantime, we still plan on promoting as many small businesses as possible during the holiday season. This week, we’ll be featuring Middletown and its many small businesses, as well as your one-stop destination for many of our local wines, all in Middletown. And feel free to check out the links to get to know the small business even better. As always, thank you for supporting small businesses! I don’t know about you, but we’ve already got a busy weekend planned, and I don’t see things slowing down until sometime in the new year. Happy Holidays and have a great weekend Lake County!
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
Sunflower restaurant building demolished
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Another of the city of Clearlake’s historic lakeside buildings is no more. Earlier this month, Chernoh Excavating took down the Sunflower Chinese restaurant at 14525 Lakeshore Drive. The building’s owner, Roopa Shekar, did not respond to requests from Lake County News seeking comment for...
Santa Rosa warming center now open
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Santa Rosa is opening a temporary warming center for residents, the city announced Tuesday. This follows an announcement by the National Weather Service earlier this week warning that temperatures could drop below freezing. The warming center is located at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ new […]
Downtown Kelseyville celebrates Christmas in the Country Dec. 2
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville will kick off the Christmas season this Friday with the annual Christmas in the Country and Parade of Lights. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christmas in Toyland.”. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the merchant open house. At...
Santa Rosa activates emergency warming center for Tuesday and Wednesday night
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Areas in the North Bay could see temperatures near freezing Tuesday night, followed by rain later in the week. So Santa Rosa has activated its emergency warming center protocol for the first time this season, and in a new location. Kelli Kuykendall, the homeless services manager...
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
