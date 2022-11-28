ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Did you solve it? Puzzles for blockheads

By Alex Bellos
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCZG5_0jPzBCwX00

Earlier today I set you these five puzzles from Mathigon ’s advent calendar. Here they are again, with solutions. Sorry if you came here to read about Ian Dury, but in recompense you get to get your head around these blocks:

1. Hit me with your four cube stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeo5r_0jPzBCwX00
Every cube needs to touch at least one other cube. Faces have to line up. Ignore rotations and reflections. Don’t rush this one! It is very easy to miss obvious constructions. Photograph: Mathigon

Solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440Rte_0jPzBCwX00

2. Timelines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cj7Kq_0jPzBCwX00

Solution 22 times in 24 hours

If we consider 6:00 AM as the first time, the hands will form a straight line every 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 27 seconds.

3. Eight heavy adult females

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJLPG_0jPzBCwX00

Solution 888+88+8+8+8 = 1000

I also asked about how to make 100. That’s 88 + 8 + ((8 + 8 + 8 + 8)/8)

Or 10. That’s 8 + ((8 + 8)/8) + 8 + 8 – 8 – 8

4. Slice of Orange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yasCF_0jPzBCwX00
A familiarity with the Pythagorean theorem may help. It says that for right-angled triangles, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the squares of the other two sides Photograph: Mathigon

Solution π/6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fh6Db_0jPzBCwX00
solution-1 Photograph: Mathigon

Let C be the centre of the semicircle, and let r be the radius of the semicircle. We can make the right-angled triangle (shaded yellow) OCB that has two sides of length r . Using Pythagoras, the hypotenuse of this triangle has length r √2. Now we use Pythagoras on the red triangle OCE, which has hypotenuse of 1, since this is simple a radius of the large circle. If ( r √2) 2 + r 2 = 1 2 then 3 r 2 = 1, or r = 1/ √3.

The area of a circle of radius r is π r 2 , so the area of a semicircle of radius r is π r 2 /2.

The answer is π(1/ √3) 2 /2 = π/(3x2) = π/6

5. Bucket list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfkp3_0jPzBCwX00

Solution 1200/3125, or 38.4per cent

There are 5⁵ = 3125 total arrangements possible (five balls in five buckets).

The only way to get a single empty bucket is if one other bucket has 2 balls, and the others have 1 ball.

There are 5 ways to pick an empty bucket.

Next, there are 4 ways to pick the bucket with two balls.

There are “5-choose-2” = 10 ways to pick the two balls that get doubled up in the same bucket.

There are 3x 2 = 6 ways to distribute the remaining 3 balls in the remaining 3 buckets.

Thus there are 5×4×10×6 = 1200 arrangements with exactly one bucket empty.

The probability is 1200/3125 = 38.4%

UPDATE: Originally there was a solution here saying that the answer was 120/286, or about 42%. As it has been pointed out, this answer was wrong. The correct answer is the one above.

Thanks to Mathigon for today’s puzzles, which appear in their forthcoming Mathigon advent calendar . Mathigon is a free website about maths, with fantastic interactive features. Highly recommended!

I set a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one, email me .

I give school talks about maths and puzzles (online and in person). If your school is interested please get in touch.




Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
The Guardian

Met pays out to black brothers searched and handcuffed outside home

The Metropolitan police has settled a complaint by black brothers who were stopped, searched and handcuffed outside their family home. Nicholas Peart, 24, and Leon Peart, 20, both black, are Christians who regularly attend church and say they have never smoked tobacco let alone taken drugs. They told of their feelings of trauma and humiliation after about 20 minutes in handcuffs when arrested outside in Chingford, east London.
The Guardian

The best crime and thriller books of 2022

Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
The Guardian

The Guardian

520K+
Followers
119K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy