Read full article on original website
Related
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas
For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
World’s Oldest Santa School Is Located In Good Ole Midland, Michigan
Kids and adults around the world know there's only one true Santa. He visits Michigan and the rest of the world in record time Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (I assume that includes a stop at Bronner's, too?) That said, Santa needs helpers all around the world and he has them trained right here in Mid-Michigan.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
NCG Cinemas to Host Free Holiday Family Film Festival
Enjoy classic holiday movies for free at NCG theatres around Michigan. Save some money and get ready to take in some free holiday-themed movies at your local NCG theatre. NCG's Free Holiday Family Film Fest has returned for 2022 and it starts this weekend. For the next three weekends, along...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid
Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’
Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
Open Letter: Genesee County Shoppers, Let’s Give Strategically
There's nothing like a long weekend with family & friends catching up on everything happening around Genesee County & Mid-Michigan. For the first time ever, I hosted Thanksgiving. It was fantastic -- and shout out to my sister, the real MVP. She helped save my first attempt at mac 'n cheese from being a total failure.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How
Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0