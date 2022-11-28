Read full article on original website
QCAP Opens Doors to New South West Community Center
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc. celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting for the new South West Community Center in South West Quincy, where the nonprofit has been serving food since 1968. Over 130 people were in attendance including elected officials, funders of the project, community...
December 2022
Lois I. (Grassick) Dougherty, age 91, of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Lois was born in Quincy, to the late Donald and Mary (McLeod) Grassick. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. Lois also attended Fisher College. She lived in Braintree for sixty-eight years.
Elaine M. McGrail, 83
Elaine Marie McGrail of Quincy, formerly of Brighton and Hyde Park, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was 83. She was born in Boston to Katherine Marie (Kenney) and John William Elliott, Sr. and was raised in Brighton and Hyde Park. After graduating high school, she held several jobs, married, and raised three children. In her forties, she went back to school and earned her associates degree at Quincy Junior College in early education. She also took classes at Wheelock College, UMASS Boston, and Boston State Teachers college.
Bruce MacDonald Knowles, 79
Bruce MacDonald Knowles, 79, of Quincy, MA, died early Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at the home of his son where he was receiving hospice care. He was born on July 3, 1943, in Chelsea, MA, the first of six children of Freeman S. and Marjorie (Johnson) Knowles. Bruce graduated from Quincy High School, then served as a forward artillery observer in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (1961-1966). After returning home, Bruce married (Gilda Kaufman) in 1969, and went on to become a police officer at CONRAIL and earn his associate degree through night courses at Quincy College and Harvard University. After Bruce retired from the police force, he kept busy for a number of years working at Hannaford’s.
Lois I. Dougherty, 91
Hearing On Quincy Property Taxes Monday
Quincy’s property tax rate for 2023 will be set during the City Council’s meeting on Monday evening. During Monday’s meeting, councillors will be asked to determine the percentage of local tax levy to be borne by each class of real property. The residential and commercial property tax rates for the upcoming calendar year are based upon that determination.
