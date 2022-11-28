Bruce MacDonald Knowles, 79, of Quincy, MA, died early Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at the home of his son where he was receiving hospice care. He was born on July 3, 1943, in Chelsea, MA, the first of six children of Freeman S. and Marjorie (Johnson) Knowles. Bruce graduated from Quincy High School, then served as a forward artillery observer in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (1961-1966). After returning home, Bruce married (Gilda Kaufman) in 1969, and went on to become a police officer at CONRAIL and earn his associate degree through night courses at Quincy College and Harvard University. After Bruce retired from the police force, he kept busy for a number of years working at Hannaford’s.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO